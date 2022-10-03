Portola Valley's mayor reveals why fellow council candidate was fired from town committee

After months of speculation, Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes told the public why a fellow Town Council candidate was fired from his role on a town committee.
During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hughes, who is seeking reelection this November, said that Dale Pfau was removed as vice chair of the Wildfire Preparedness Committee in April because he tried to undermine other committee members and made disparaging remarks about them.
The topic came up when Hughes was explaining why staff needs to be able to supervise committee members.
Hughes verbally read Pfau's emails, which The Almanac has also acquired through a public records request, and said Pfau was trying to work with the chair of the committee to "undermine other members of the committee" and remove them from being able to discuss the committee's work during meetings.
"He sent emails to the chair saying things like, 'Is this woman clueless or what?' 'Not sure if I trust Jennifer (Hammer) on anything right now. Her appointment is a disaster.' 'Please forward me Sarah (Wernikoff)'s agenda. We will completely ignore it of course.' 'I have a healthy skepticism of anything from MJ (Lee).'"
On Friday, Hughes told The Almanac in a statement: "It (the emails) was not isolated, and with the pattern of behavior over an extended period, toward pretty much every woman on the committee, I had no choice but to remove him to allow that committee a chance to return to being functional."
Pfau asked to rebut Hughes' comments during the forum, a break from the usual format, and was given equal time to respond.
"He was attacking me personally, so I think it's important that I get a chance to respond," Pfau said. "It's interesting the mayor never let me have a discussion about these issues. The mayor informed me that there was a problem and in a four-minute phone call removed me from the committee. There were never any complaints that I was aware of on these issues. And he said 'you can resign or be fired' and I said 'you'd have to fire me.' So at no point was there a personal discussion – 'Gee, can you do this? Can you work with this person?'"
Pfau said that he requested additional information about the complaint that led to his removal from the committee. He was told that attorney-client privilege prevented any disclosure of the nature of the complaint, including the person who made the complaint, the circumstances surrounding it and any other related information.
"For the mayor to wait months to provide his purported reason and to do so for the first time in a public forum is nothing less than a deliberate attempt at a broader smear campaign," Pfau said Friday in a statement. "Is this what the residents of Portola Valley deserve?"
Town officials had previously declined to state why they removed Pfau, who was the chair of the town's Emergency Preparedness Committee, from his seat on the committee earlier this year.
In an email Monday, Hughes said that Pfau was aware of the reasons behind his removal, despite claiming in public that he did not know why he was ousted.
"He has been saying this in public, repeatedly," Hughes said. "This is false. I explained to him why he was being removed in a meeting witnessed by Dale's attorney (who he asked to attend), and by Jeremy Dennis, the town manager."
In late April, the Town Council voted to change the Wildfire Preparedness Committee to reduce its size from nine to seven members to make it easier to reach a quorum for meetings. The committee's April meeting was canceled when it didn't have enough members present. Aside from Pfau, five members of the committee had resigned since November 2021.
"Unfortunately, the committee has suffered from a number of resignations and loss of committee members, including the former council liaison," Hughes said in a memo at the time. "As the alternate liaison, I recommend the following actions to strengthen the committee's ability to meet regularly, as determined by a future chair; amend the committee's charter to reduce its membership from nine to seven."
Following the forum, Rob Younge, who serves on the Emergency Preparedness Committee with Pfau, said he was disgusted that Hughes decided to comment about the matter in the "middle of a civil meeting." Younge also previously served on the wildfire committee with Pfau.
"He's (Hughes) searching for any dirt he can get out there to smear Dale," Younge said.
When asked for a response to Hughes' allegations, Pfau sent a written statement to The Almanac, which he demanded be published in its entirety, and if it was not, he would rescind it and have no comment.
His full statement reads: "The mayor refused, before, during and after my removal from the Wildfire Preparedness Committee, to provide me with any specific reason for my removal – or any information at all about the matter – based on his claim of 'attorney-client privilege.' The Town Committee Handbook, as it existed at the time prior to and as of my removal, clearly spelled out procedures to be followed, particularly if there was an issue 'over an extended time,' and those procedures were not followed here. I was deprived of any opportunity to respond to any purported complaints and, if their substance was as characterized by the mayor at the recent debate, I could have easily and successfully done so. For the mayor to wait months to provide his purported reason and to do so for the first time in a public forum is nothing less than a deliberate attempt at a broader smear campaign. Is this what the residents of Portola Valley deserve?"
Sparring over town audit
Pfau and Hughes also butted heads over the town's financial audits.
Pfau questioned why the town has not completed financial audits for 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Hughes' response to Pfau echoed those of Town Manager Jeremy Dennis. Dennis told The Almanac that the 2019-20 audit has been delayed from its normal completion about one year after the completion of the previous fiscal year because of the impacts of the pandemic (such as inability to have audit staff visit during closure of facilities), changes to the process for submitting materials to the auditors because of the pandemic, managing two fiscal systems during a transition from a legacy product to OpenGov, scheduling challenges and staffing challenges.
Its 2019-20 audit should be headed to the Finance and Audit Committee this month, Dennis said. The 2020-21 audit should be ready in early 2023, he said.
Watch the forum in its entirety here.
Comments
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Wow, total muck racking. Dubious attacks on committee members and members of the public using the Almanac has become the norm for PV Town government. They will cry about people not wanting to serve on committees and then go for the jugular of anyone who crosses them. Further Government unpleasantries include, leaving nasty filth laden phone messages on home answering systems, attempts to eject people who ask pointed questions from public meetings with three council members in attendance, and attacks on citizens using the PVForum. One wonders how low the current crop at PV Town Center will go and how much the Almanac will enable them. My personal experience is that it is the current town goverment that lacks respect for the opinions of women. It is truly embarrassing to see this behavior.