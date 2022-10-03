Portola Valley's mayor reveals why fellow council candidate was fired from town committee

"He sent emails to the chair saying things like, 'Is this woman clueless or what?' 'Not sure if I trust Jennifer (Hammer) on anything right now. Her appointment is a disaster.' 'Please forward me Sarah (Wernikoff)'s agenda. We will completely ignore it of course.' 'I have a healthy skepticism of anything from MJ (Lee).'"

Hughes verbally read Pfau's emails, which The Almanac has also acquired through a public records request, and said Pfau was trying to work with the chair of the committee to "undermine other members of the committee" and remove them from being able to discuss the committee's work during meetings.

...With the pattern of behavior over an extended period, toward pretty much every woman on the committee, I had no choice but to remove him.

During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hughes, who is seeking reelection this November, said that Dale Pfau was removed as vice chair of the Wildfire Preparedness Committee in April because he tried to undermine other committee members and made disparaging remarks about them.

"For the mayor to wait months to provide his purported reason and to do so for the first time in a public forum is nothing less than a deliberate attempt at a broader smear campaign," Pfau said Friday in a statement. "Is this what the residents of Portola Valley deserve?"

Pfau said that he requested additional information about the complaint that led to his removal from the committee. He was told that attorney-client privilege prevented any disclosure of the nature of the complaint, including the person who made the complaint, the circumstances surrounding it and any other related information.

"He was attacking me personally, so I think it's important that I get a chance to respond," Pfau said. "It's interesting the mayor never let me have a discussion about these issues. The mayor informed me that there was a problem and in a four-minute phone call removed me from the committee. There were never any complaints that I was aware of on these issues. And he said 'you can resign or be fired' and I said 'you'd have to fire me.' So at no point was there a personal discussion – 'Gee, can you do this? Can you work with this person?'"

On Friday, Hughes told The Almanac in a statement: "It (the emails) was not isolated, and with the pattern of behavior over an extended period, toward pretty much every woman on the committee, I had no choice but to remove him to allow that committee a chance to return to being functional."

"Unfortunately, the committee has suffered from a number of resignations and loss of committee members, including the former council liaison," Hughes said in a memo at the time. "As the alternate liaison, I recommend the following actions to strengthen the committee's ability to meet regularly, as determined by a future chair; amend the committee's charter to reduce its membership from nine to seven."

In late April, the Town Council voted to change the Wildfire Preparedness Committee to reduce its size from nine to seven members to make it easier to reach a quorum for meetings. The committee's April meeting was canceled when it didn't have enough members present. Aside from Pfau, five members of the committee had resigned since November 2021.

"He has been saying this in public, repeatedly," Hughes said. "This is false. I explained to him why he was being removed in a meeting witnessed by Dale's attorney (who he asked to attend), and by Jeremy Dennis, the town manager."

In an email Monday, Hughes said that Pfau was aware of the reasons behind his removal, despite claiming in public that he did not know why he was ousted.

Town officials had previously declined to state why they removed Pfau, who was the chair of the town's Emergency Preparedness Committee, from his seat on the committee earlier this year.

Its 2019-20 audit should be headed to the Finance and Audit Committee this month, Dennis said. The 2020-21 audit should be ready in early 2023, he said.

Hughes' response to Pfau echoed those of Town Manager Jeremy Dennis. Dennis told The Almanac that the 2019-20 audit has been delayed from its normal completion about one year after the completion of the previous fiscal year because of the impacts of the pandemic (such as inability to have audit staff visit during closure of facilities), changes to the process for submitting materials to the auditors because of the pandemic, managing two fiscal systems during a transition from a legacy product to OpenGov , scheduling challenges and staffing challenges.

His full statement reads: "The mayor refused, before, during and after my removal from the Wildfire Preparedness Committee, to provide me with any specific reason for my removal – or any information at all about the matter – based on his claim of 'attorney-client privilege.' The Town Committee Handbook, as it existed at the time prior to and as of my removal, clearly spelled out procedures to be followed, particularly if there was an issue 'over an extended time,' and those procedures were not followed here. I was deprived of any opportunity to respond to any purported complaints and, if their substance was as characterized by the mayor at the recent debate, I could have easily and successfully done so. For the mayor to wait months to provide his purported reason and to do so for the first time in a public forum is nothing less than a deliberate attempt at a broader smear campaign. Is this what the residents of Portola Valley deserve?"

When asked for a response to Hughes' allegations, Pfau sent a written statement to The Almanac, which he demanded be published in its entirety, and if it was not, he would rescind it and have no comment.

Following the forum, Rob Younge, who serves on the Emergency Preparedness Committee with Pfau, said he was disgusted that Hughes decided to comment about the matter in the "middle of a civil meeting." Younge also previously served on the wildfire committee with Pfau.

Portola Valley's mayor reveals why fellow council candidate was fired from town committee

There was no public explanation when Dale Pfau was removed from the Wildfire Preparedness Committee in April