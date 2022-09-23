Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches

Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger, co-founders of Menlo Balance, are changing up their campaigning in order to fight what they see as misconceptions surrounding Measure V.
Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a vote on a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.
The site of the former James Flood Magnet School has been the focal point of the debate between both sides. Ravenswood City School District, which owns the property, wants to build a 90-unit affordable housing complex that would give priority to Ravenswood teachers and staff. However, this lot is currently zoned for single-family housing. Proponents of Measure V have fought for fewer units on the property and a second access road to decrease traffic.
R1 zoning restricts land uses to single-family homes. While the Flood School site used to house a school, residents of Flood Park and Lorelai Manor approached the City Council in 1985 and requested the property be zoned R1 to protect the neighborhood against future uses of the site. The school closed down in 2011 and the site has been vacant since, but the founders of Menlo Balance say the issue is much bigger than a single lot.
"This is a measure about zoning, and people having a choice about and a vote about what's going to happen where they live," Chessari said. "... At the end of the day, it's very limited in that all it does is it allows people to vote if there is going to be change of single family, residential neighborhoods zoning."
To Chessari, the measure is about giving voting power back to the residents of Menlo Park instead of the City Council. She said that she believes that residents will vote in the best interest of the city in ways the council won't because residents don't have personal relationships with developers.
"I trust our neighbors," Chessari said. "I trust that people in Menlo Park are really smart and sophisticated, and knowledgeable of the fact that we do need more housing as well. And so I just, I trust that they're going to make the right decisions."
In the last month, the Menlo Balance campaign has revamped its website, flyers and released a new campaign video for the Yes on V campaign. The campaign's new message is clear: they believe that they are fighting for teachers, housing and residents, even though the measure itself could block or reduce housing proposed by Ravenswood.
The change runs in parallel to their opposition, Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes (MPNAH) who have made their campaign "Protect Teacher Housing." Both campaigns are advocating themselves as pro-teachers and pro-housing.
The change in campaign messaging, according to Chessari, comes after learning more from supporters and residents on what elements of the measure mattered most. Neither she nor Yaeger have campaign experience, so she aims to reflect the concerns of residents in their messaging. While Chessari and Yaeger said they stand by their earlier messaging and that it hasn't gone away, the new messaging addresses issues that they believe are commonly misunderstood.
Specifically, Chessari said that she does not believe MPNAH to be anti-housing, but rather that Menlo Balance has been painted unfairly as against affordable housing.
"I grew up in affordable housing," Chessari said. "I am the furthest thing you can find from anti-affordable housing. It was very beneficial to me in my life, and I see how it can be very beneficial to others."
She claims that the measure doesn't block any housing projects and that it promotes the responsible building of high-density housing in high-resource areas near transit.
Chessari also believes that Menlo Balance is pro-teachers in ways that MPNAH isn't. She alleges that the Flood School site would not be reserved for teachers, and that most teachers in the Ravenswood City School District make too much to qualify for the low-income housing. Menlo Balance is advocating for the project to require 50% of its units house district employees, rather than the district's current approach of prioritizing all units for district staff. The text of the measure does not address teaching housing requirements for the Ravenswood proposal.
However, according to Will Eger, Chief Business Officer of Ravenswood City School District, a survey of school staff found that 81% of Ravenswood Teachers Association members would be eligible for affordable housing, based on self-reported household income levels.
Still, Chessari and Yaeger believe that Measure V can force developers to build in responsible ways and require community participation and buy-in.
"Our measure doesn't actually prevent anything from going in at (Flood School)," Chessari said. "It allows a vote of the people, period."
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Personally I found it funny and misleading that the "No on V" side is calling a no vote "Pro teacher housing" since the Almanac reported recently that the proponents of the housing development would not commit to building housing for teachers. They say it is teacher housing but when asked to commit to 50% of the housing dedicated to teachers they would not do that. In fact I have not heard any hard commitments to actually setting aside units for teachers. How is it pro teacher housing if they won't commit the units to teachers? As it stands today they could very well build a 300 unit development (the maximum allowed with additional units allowed for with below market rate housing) and not set aside any units for teachers. Granted they say they won't do that but with the push for housing in Menlo Park I would not put it past them and the City Council along with Menlo Together to push for and approve that unless they are prevented from doing so by Measure V. It is all well and good to claim things like maximum of 90 units and "teacher housing" but until you make that legally binding it is all just words that have no real commitment.
Here is the Almanac article:
Web Link
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
This called "Putting Lipstick on a Pig" and they even borrowed someone else's lipstick.
Read the full text of Measure V - NOTHING in Measure V, not a single sentence, is pro-teacher.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Rebrand or not, if the net result is zero affordable housing in Flood Park then it’s clear what Measure V really stands for.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Although measure V pertains to all of Menlo Park, I’m going to speak to the Flood school site. The for-profit developer wants to put in 90 apartments with a 99 year lease. And, as stated by the previous message, the developer has the ability to upsize the number of units to be built on this property. People have stated that other entrances are being explored, but nothing has materialized. Another post talked about high density affordable housing apartments on Encinal Avenue in Atherton. Those apartments have been there for years. They are only two stories tall and have garages to accommodate off street parking. There are multiple entrances and approaches to these apartments. As it stands now there is only one entrance and one exit to the proposed three-story high density apartments to be built on the Flood school site. I envision these high density apartments to mirror the apartments further down 101 adjacent to Home Depot, which also backs up to 101.
Please consider the inappropriate development of these high density apartments in an existing single-family home neighborhood. Please consider voting YES on Measure V to keep this from happening on a vacant lot or property near you!
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
"Please consider the inappropriate development of these high density apartments in an existing single-family home neighborhood. "
The time and place to address this issue is AFTER the plans have been submitted to the city and AFTER any potential rezoning is actually proposed.
THEN you have to roll up your sleeves and do your homework and participate in all the Planning Commission and City Council study sessions and meetings.
Ironically, if Measure V happens to pass (unlikely) and an upzoning of this site is then submitted to a city wide vote the upzoning will be approved. Given the State mandate for more housing in Menlo Park any rational voter would vote to place more housing in some other neighborhood. Only the immediate neighbors would vote against such an upzoning. At that point those neighbors will wish they had the protection of the process and expertise involved in the normal route of project review and approval but sadly the Planning Commission and Council will be have had their hands tied by Measure V.
Measure V is badly flawed and rebranding it won't make any difference.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I am glad to see Menlo Balance confronting the false propaganda that Menlo Together is promoting. I was stunned when I saw the NO signs given that the district has refused to prioritize or even plan for teacher housing. It's just a talking point that they are using to sell the project, not a real commitment.
Voting yes on V will ensure that all residents can continue to enjoy a reasonable quality of life even as the area becomes more and more crowded.
Registered user
Laurel School
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Follow the money. The N on V folks have been given a huge cash infusion by the Arrilaga developers. The developers are happy to use them to block measure V. That’s how they will set precedent to rezone for overbuilding in district 2.
Talk is cheap. Consider Flood school and Flood park to be the tip of the iceberg. And remember Connect Menlo, district 1 and Measure M. Deja Vu all over again.
Frankly it’s about collusion between developers, land owners and some city and county officials. It is not particularly about teachers, school staff or even affordable housing for some of these deep pockets and wanna be deep pockets. When we see specific plans from the RCSD we will know what to expect and what to believe.
Until then, this thing is wide open.
We need a new interest group focused on getting our city to spread affordable housing projects across the city.
Remember the recent study that indicates Menlo Park is one of the most segregated cities? When you followed the bread crumbs, they lead to neighborhoods west of ElCamino. Perhaps that’s why no one is touting that study anymore.
Registered user
Laurel School
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
One last point. RCSD’s stated concern about affordable housing for staff would be far more believable if their plans included providing a path to purchase rather than turning their employees into tenants.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Would Measure V backers please post a link to the RCSD plans that they keep referring to.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Vote No on V to protect teachers, pure and simple. The "spin" the other side is trying to construct makes me laugh (it's either laugh or cry, given the issues at stake and the teachers and families I care about within the Ravenswood School District). I haven't seen a spin this inaccurate since the Trump administration, and I mean that without exaggeration. Take a look at who endorses what to sanity check for the right answer here: Ravenwood School District endorses No on V! The proposed project in question is for Ravenswood School District teachers and to support a funding stream for Ravenswood School District. To figure out which side of the debate helps the Ravenswood School District get what they need to support their students and teachers, do what Ravenswood School District endorses: No on V. Listen to the source! Erik Burmeister of MPCSD is also formally on the side of No on V. So are the majority of the MPCSD school board (Ackerman, Segre, Chen). Who is on the other side of this? Peter Ohtaki, registered Republican, voted "no" on our local Sanctuary City ordinance during the Trump administration. He also is formally Yes on V. Who else is on the other side? Wishing I could post the pictures of two local homes who currently have the Yes on V signs up but used to have Trump signs up.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
If the No on V crowd, which is heavily funded by Sobrato developers ($50,000) and Karen Grove ($30,000) really wants to argue that they are Pro housing why won't they commit a number of the apartments to teachers? Not just say it but make it a binding requirement for the project? The developer won't because they don't want to be tied down to teacher housing, they want to make money. That means that, regardless of what they are saying, they can easily change their plans and go way over 90 units and rent them out to anyone, not just teachers.
The funding says it all. Sobrato, a major developer, certainly wants to make money off of Menlo Park and I doubt they care about the neighborhood in any way other than what they can squeeze out of it. Karen Gove, formerly the Housing Commission chair and a proponent of using city parks for high density housing. From the Almanac:
"Housing Commissioner Karen Grove, a Sharon Heights resident, has suggested the possibility of dedicating a corner of the district's Sharon Park to affordable housing, or perhaps a part of Burgess Park."
Web Link
So it is obvious to me that she, and Menlo Together the group she represents, have little concern for the quality of life in Menlo Park. Those are the two biggest donations to the "Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes" the group fighting Measure V. Follow the Money is always a good way to find out the real motivation behind something.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Calling Measure V “pro-teacher” is the epitome of political doublespeak (aka lying).
Registered user
Laurel School
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Menlo Park Citizen,
So interesting how you attempt to link Otaki toVote Yes. He was on the council when they more-or-less Sold district 1 to Facebook. Exactly the opposite of Yes on V.
Keep working to confuse voters and pitt neighbor against neighbor.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Menlo Parent,
You are saying "Yes on Measure V" is doing the same thing as the "No on Measure V"?
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Private citizen --
I didn't "attempt" to link Republican-registered Ohtaki; he has formally signed the anti-teacher housing, Yes on V, platform. This is public information, readily available. You will see this on your ballot information when it arrives in your mail.
I will always stand up for people who need it (Ravenswood district, teachers, Ravenswood students who deserve consistent teachers who can afford to live near their jobs despite very low pay). I will do it time and time again because it's the right thing to do. Period. Vote No on V. It's what Ravenwood School District needs, as consistent with its endorsement of No on V.