Community briefs: Record-setting temperatures, Eagle Scouts honored and more

• Santa Rosa 115 (113 in 1913)

• Napa 114 (113 in 1961)

• Redwood City 110 (110 in 1972)

• San Jose 109 (108 in 2017)

In addition, Gilroy's high of 113 surpassed the previous record high in September of 112 set Monday, as well as setting a new mark for Sept. 6 surpassing the mark of 112 set in 2020.

Tuesday's high of 81 in Half Moon Bay surpassed the record high for Sept. 6 of 80 set in 2004.

Portola Valley Eagle Scouts honored

Five Portola Valley Troop 64 scouts Nicholas Zamboldi, James Gillbrand, Andrew Koop, Jimmy Inenaga and Conrad Morhenn have earned the rank of Eagle Scout during a ceremony at Portola Valley Presbyterian Church on July 31, according to a press release.

To achieve this highest honor in Scouts of America, they had to receive at least 21 merit badges, acquire leadership and outdoor skills, and complete independent service projects.

The scouts built an outdoor stage at Windmill Preschool, rebuilt amphitheater seating at Corte Madera School, installed a playground, built a fence for native plant growth, and built four little libraries for local nonprofits.

Zamboldi is a senior at Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton; Gillbrand is a senior at Woodside High School; Koop is a sophomore at Arizona State University; Inenaga attends Foothill College; and Morhenn is a freshman at George Washington University.

Three-time Olympian teaches at the Horse Park in Woodside

Nineteen riders gathered at Horse Park at Woodside hosted a clinic with three-time Olympian James C. Wofford Aug. 20 and 21.

The event included stadium jumping and cross country riding.

"It was a delight to watch Mr. Wofford apply the same clear principle to all levels of riders: follow the rhythm and allow your horse to move his own feet, then revel in the harmony you have created," said Woodside resident Julie White, who served as Wofford's assistant for the weekend.

Novice rider Molly Rice told organizers that riding with Wofford gave her some very clear, simple new tools to improve her riding and her horse's jumping.

"It also gave me confidence to know that she and I are capable of getting out there and doing it, even if we're not perfect yet," Rice told organizers.

The first horse trials at the Horse Park at Woodside was organized in 1981 by Judy Klus, well-known trainer, competitor and supporter of the Horse Park, event organizers said.

For more information go to horsepark.org.

Menlo Park Environmental Quality Commission to host climate preservation series

Members of local environmental nonprofits and Menlo Park's Environmental Quality Commission are working together to bring a series of citizen-led discussions about Menlo Park's response to climate change.

There will be monthly guests to lead discussions and provide overview of some issues facing Menlo Park. The events aim to create a dialogue, and gather new ideas from multiple voices for proposed solutions.

The discussions will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Belle Haven Branch Library and Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Menlo Park Library. The first sessions will consist of an overview of Menlo Park's progress on the Climate Action Plan, and discussions about priorities and action to take.

The Belle Haven library is located at 413 Ivy Drive and the Menlo Park Library is at 800 Alma St.

Free compost at Burgess Park

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a compost giveaway Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Burgess Park's parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and is self-serve so residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels, gloves and containers to fill. There is no appointment needed to collect compost and it will be available to residents until supplies run out.

More compost is available at Shoreway Environmental Center, which offers year-round free compost with proof of residency. Residents are limited to two 50 pound bags of compost a week.