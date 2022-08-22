Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m.
The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.
Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident, and believe four people in a car in the area were the target. The suspects left the scene immediately and police say there is no active threat to the area, which is near the Menlo Park Caltrain station and the 7-Eleven convenience store.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information call department's Detective unit at 650-330-6300.
Comments
Registered user
another community
13 hours ago
Registered user
13 hours ago
In the social media comments I’ve read about this incident demanding info, not one has asked how the victim is doing.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
It is SHAMEFUL that those of us in the surrounding area had to wait almost seven hours for any type of update from Menlo PD. They forget who they are accountable to. There was also such a severe delay in the time the gunshots could be heard and the notification went out via text, almost an hour, where is the benefit in that??? City council needs to keep PD on alert that our community has a right to know what is going on, when it happens, to protect ourselves, a failure of the system for certain.
Registered user
another community
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
BETSY POOLE: ARE YOU RELATED TO ARTHUR, GORDON AND WARREN POOLE? WHEN MY DAD ATTENDED STANFORD IN THE LATE 1930s, HE RENTED A ROOM IN THE CAMPUS HOME OF MR. AND MRS. ARTHUR POOLE.
Registered user
another community
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
Good luck trying to shame the cops, Betsy.