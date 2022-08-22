Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m.

The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident, and believe four people in a car in the area were the target. The suspects left the scene immediately and police say there is no active threat to the area, which is near the Menlo Park Caltrain station and the 7-Eleven convenience store.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information call department's Detective unit at 650-330-6300.