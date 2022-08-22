News

Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon

Police searching for suspects who fired on four people in a parked car near Menlo Park Caltrain station

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 9:13 am 4
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo police cars parked at the station. Michelle Le/The Almanac

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m.

The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident, and believe four people in a car in the area were the target. The suspects left the scene immediately and police say there is no active threat to the area, which is near the Menlo Park Caltrain station and the 7-Eleven convenience store.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information call department's Detective unit at 650-330-6300.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon

Police searching for suspects who fired on four people in a parked car near Menlo Park Caltrain station

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 9:13 am

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m.

The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident, and believe four people in a car in the area were the target. The suspects left the scene immediately and police say there is no active threat to the area, which is near the Menlo Park Caltrain station and the 7-Eleven convenience store.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information call department's Detective unit at 650-330-6300.

Comments

Hmmm
Registered user
another community
13 hours ago
Hmmm, another community
Registered user
13 hours ago

In the social media comments I’ve read about this incident demanding info, not one has asked how the victim is doing.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Betsy Poole
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
11 hours ago
Betsy Poole, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
11 hours ago

It is SHAMEFUL that those of us in the surrounding area had to wait almost seven hours for any type of update from Menlo PD. They forget who they are accountable to. There was also such a severe delay in the time the gunshots could be heard and the notification went out via text, almost an hour, where is the benefit in that??? City council needs to keep PD on alert that our community has a right to know what is going on, when it happens, to protect ourselves, a failure of the system for certain.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

pearl
Registered user
another community
11 hours ago
pearl, another community
Registered user
11 hours ago

BETSY POOLE: ARE YOU RELATED TO ARTHUR, GORDON AND WARREN POOLE? WHEN MY DAD ATTENDED STANFORD IN THE LATE 1930s, HE RENTED A ROOM IN THE CAMPUS HOME OF MR. AND MRS. ARTHUR POOLE.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Hmmm
Registered user
another community
10 hours ago
Hmmm, another community
Registered user
10 hours ago

Good luck trying to shame the cops, Betsy.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.