New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods

A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth.

The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data that digs down to the census track level and compares population numbers by race and income. The Bay Area Equity Atlas is a partnership between the San Francisco Foundation, PolicyLink and the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California.

"A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their white counterparts," the report says. "Neighborhoods in Belvedere and Woodside top the list of the 20 most segregated neighborhoods in terms of white wealth."

The report compares the number of low-income white households in wealthy neighborhoods to low-income Black, Latino or Asian and Pacific Islander households.

"In these two areas, there are no Black or Latinx households with incomes under $45,000 and just a handful of low-income AAPI households, yet there are more than 100 low-income white households in each census tract, casting doubt on explanations of purely income-based segregation," the report said about Belvedere and Woodside. "For low-income AAPI households, only one neighborhood, in Atherton, has more than 50 households. Meanwhile, neighborhoods in Portola Valley, Mill Valley, and Orinda have more than 200 lower-income white households."