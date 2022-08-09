New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods

A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth.
The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data that digs down to the census track level and compares population numbers by race and income. The Bay Area Equity Atlas is a partnership between the San Francisco Foundation, PolicyLink and the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California.
"A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their white counterparts," the report says. "Neighborhoods in Belvedere and Woodside top the list of the 20 most segregated neighborhoods in terms of white wealth."
The report compares the number of low-income white households in wealthy neighborhoods to low-income Black, Latino or Asian and Pacific Islander households.
"In these two areas, there are no Black or Latinx households with incomes under $45,000 and just a handful of low-income AAPI households, yet there are more than 100 low-income white households in each census tract, casting doubt on explanations of purely income-based segregation," the report said about Belvedere and Woodside. "For low-income AAPI households, only one neighborhood, in Atherton, has more than 50 households. Meanwhile, neighborhoods in Portola Valley, Mill Valley, and Orinda have more than 200 lower-income white households."
Five of the Bay Area's 1,572 census tracts are identified in the report as areas of "highly segregated" for low-income Latino households.
These neighborhoods were in Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo Counties.
The region's most segregated Latino neighborhood is in San Rafael's Canal Area, according to the report which was posted July 27 on the Bay Area Equity Atlas website at bayareaequityatlas.org.
According to the report, "Over 700 low-income Latinx households live in the Canal Area, compared with roughly 100 low-income white households and just a handful of high-income white households. Yet less than 10 low-income Black households reside in the Canal Area."
The other highly segregated Latino neighborhoods identified in the report are located in East Oakland, South Concord near Four Points, North Fair Oaks in San Mateo County and in Richmond.
"The neighborhoods that rank highest on Black-white segregation also tend to rank relatively high on Latinx-white segregation," according to the report.
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
I hope this is a wake-up call to everyone who thinks segregation is a thing of the past. We need to use all available tools to end race and class segregation in our lifetime. We can move to desegregate housing by supporting more housing projects, especially more AFFORDABLE housing projects, in ALL our neighborhoods. Yes, change is uncomfortable, but change is necessary if we want to end segregation. The problem isn't going to solve itself. Housing policies that "preserve neighborhood character" only promote and perpetuate the shameful reality of racial and economic segregation right here in our town, and that is just unacceptable. We can't just talk a progressive line--we have to walk it, too.
another community
K. Dumont, I have an especially easy, simple, and fast solution to the problem that you are citing. White families could buy homes in East Palo Alto. As a resident of East Palo Alto, here are a few reasons for this easy, simple, fast solution to the segregation that you are mentioning (I note the ones I like)
1. Homes are cheaper in East Palo Alto. In fact we have a bunch of homes here with for sale signs that are not even listed on Zillow or Redfin. I am guessing they are just waiting for all cash offers investor to investor. You could probably get one cheap by selling whatever home you are in and still have enough money to buy another home for a friend on the same street.
2. Most of our homes have extra random rooms. They may look small, but the present occupants could be as many as ten or twelve in what is listed as a 3-1. Imagine being able to cram all of your friends or associates in with you.
3. Most of our homes without random ADUs have good yard space and good soil for gardens and fruit trees you may want to plant. (I like this one)
4. All of our homes are a mile or less from the awesome Bay Trail. I run or bike it almost everyday. Relax or fish (still relaxing) at Cooley Landing. You can even hunt waterfowl at the Ravenswood portion of the Don Edwards preserve behind Meta/Facebook (hard to believe right?) (I really like this one too)
5. If you really, really like fireworks, people running stop signs and doing donuts in intersections, random dirt bikes running up and down streets, we have daily displays of all of those.
Ultimately, why don’t the folks living on the economic high end of the scale, concerned with segregation, move over to the “segregated” neighborhoods? Take Malcolm X’s advice
So everyone concerned about segregation can walk over the pedestrian bridges at Newbridge, Bay Road, or over the University Ave overpass bridge and prove what truly has value and purpose to them, not just “matters”