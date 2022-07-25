Pedestrian dies in Palo Alto Caltrain collision

The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto reopened Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train fatally struck an individual near West Meadow Drive earlier that afternoon.

Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains were single-tracking through the affected area until was cleared.

The collision happened at approximately 4:47 p.m., when northbound train No. 253 collided with an individual near West Meadow Drive.

There were approximately 200 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, Lieberman said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the incident.