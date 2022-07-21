Menlo Park: Survey asks community to weigh in on major SRI redevelopment plan

The developer behind the Parkline project, a large mixed-use revamp of the SRI International research facility in Menlo Park, is doing an outreach tour for residents to weigh in on plans to build housing, new offices and public open space on the campus.

The developer, Lane Partners, held events on July 13 and 16 to reach out to concerned community members regarding architectural styles, community amenities and housing density.

The meetings gave residents a chance to weigh in on one of three options, with a menu of preferred public amenities. Attendees heavily favored food trucks at Parkline, along with an interest in a soccer field, event lawn and exercise stations.

"It's better to try to understand what people think early on in the process," said Mark Murray, principal of Lane Partners. "It's a really engaged community. We've had good attendance and a lot of constructive feedback that we can use."

Questions related to architectural style only applied to the commercial buildings, while lead architect Thomas Yee said that the housing style would be inspired by the "roots" of Menlo Park. The current project design shows residential buildings as tall as six stories for a total of 400 to 600 units. One building would be all-affordable housing.