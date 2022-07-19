San Mateo County's COVID relief funds have surpassed $250M, most going to housing assistance

San Mateo County has surpassed $250 million in approved COVID-19 pandemic relief, roughly half of which has been used to support missed rent and housing payments.

The county said this week that it has approved some $259 million in funding since the pandemic began in March 2020 and has spent or allocated roughly $230 million of that amount.

Nearly all of that funding, $197.3 million, came from "leveraged sources," according to the county, including private grants, donations and matched funds.

The county has received an additional $55 million from federal relief funding packages like the American Rescue Plan Act and $6.7 million from the half-cent sales tax extension from 2016's Measure K, which was approved by voters.

County officials have approved nearly 15,000 applications for assistance rent and housing payment assistance, totaling $126 million, and invested $73 million to distribute nearly $3 million meals to residents struggling with food insecurity.