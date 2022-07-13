News

SamTrans makes permanent its free bus pass program for disadvantaged youth

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 13, 2022, 10:23 am 0
Youth Unlimited passes for free rides on SamTrans buses had been set to expire Aug. 31, 2022 but will continue for young San Mateo County residents who are classified as socioeconomically disadvantaged by the California Department of Education. Photo by Veronica Weber.

A free transit pass for some young people that began in January as a pilot program has been made permanent by the board of directors for the San Mateo County Transit District.

Youth Unlimited passes for free rides on SamTrans buses had been set to expire Aug. 31 but will continue for county young people classified as socioeconomically disadvantaged by the California Department of Education.

A county survey of families found strong support for the passes, which the transit agency said were used for nearly 200,000 trips from January through June. These include students who are eligible for the Free and Reduced-Price Meal program, students experiencing homelessness, foster youth, migrant students, or students whose parents did not graduate high school.

"With the Youth Unlimited Pass Program now becoming permanent, we are establishing a strong connection between the next generation of public transit riders and SamTrans," said Peter Ratto, SamTrans board chair. "This program is a wonderful collaboration with the San Mateo County Office of Education."

"Not only does this action provide important transportation options for students, but also helps them develop confidence with public transportation as well as practice environmentally responsible habits," said Nancy Magee, county superintendent of schools. "We are proud to partner with SamTrans on this effort."

More information on the Youth Unlimited Program is here.

