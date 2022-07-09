Letters to the editor: Housing growth in the face of wildfire threats, stance on death penalty

Towns and cities throughout the state are working hard to find ways to increase low cost housing. The state Legislature has mandated that Woodside add 16% more housing density. Woodside is heavily restricted in where homes can be built by steep hillsides, earthquake zones, endangered species habitats and extremely high fire danger zones. We cannot and should not build in these kinds of areas, which represent more than half the town.

The Edgewood Fire fortunately moved north from its Edgewood starting point. If it had moved south it would have moved into the most populated part of Woodside and could have caused significant property damage or worse.

The Edgewood Fire in Redwood City and Woodside on Tuesday, June 21, was "just" 20 acres of brush and grass, and was contained within a few hours with no structures burned. That is the good news. The bad news is power was cut off to 10,000 residents, including the Stanford University campus. Emergency evacuations were ordered for thousands of residents in the area.

I am writing in response to Henry Organ's opinion (June 17 issue of the Almanac) that seeking the highest penalty possible in the state of California for cop killers is equivalent to the mass shootings across the nation. The death penalty, as approved by voters three times in the last decade, including an effort to make the process more efficient, must be considered by an elected district attorney. I wonder what other laws Organ thinks should be disregarded.

The Edgewood Fire demonstrates just how fragile our protection from fire danger can be. There is not a one-size-fits-all solution to our state housing shortage and we all need to work together to find solutions.

I understand that Organ is against the death penalty but asking an elected official to disregard a law voted in by the constituents of California is ludicrous. Organ's energy should be focused on changing the law, not asking others to ignore it.

My brother, East Palo Alto Police Officer Rich May, was executed by a known gang member on Jan. 7, 2006. I am thankful that Jim Fox, the district attorney, along with Steve Wagstaffe, chief district attorney at the time and who argued the case in court, sought the highest penalty possible for the gang member that killed my brother. To do otherwise would have been a slap in the face of law enforcement.

Atherton struggles to meet its multifamily housing goals mandated by the state, while Redwood City exceeds its goals. Perhaps we need a new state law allowing communities to buy housing credits from adjoining communities. This would allow overall multi family housing goals to be met while reducing the impact on the character of communities affected.

