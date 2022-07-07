News

A $4.5 million grant from the state sparks Menlo Park's conversion to all-electric buildings

A partnership with BlocPower aims to help homeowners convert gas-powered appliances and equipment to help reach city's climate goals

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 7, 2022, 11:42 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Solar panels on the roof of a Palo Alto home on May 12, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park is receiving $4.5 million from the state of California to fund the city’s electrification program in partnership with BlocPower, aiming to make the project more affordable to residents.

Mayor Betsy Nash describes BlocPower, a climate technology company that has partnered with the city of Menlo Park, as a "one-stop-shop" for everything that residents need to electrify their homes, from organizing incentives and contractors to providing equipment at a lower cost. BlocPower also provides workforce training to create jobs locally and provide the labor needed to complete the project.

“I’m extremely excited about what the BlocPower partnership can do for Menlo Park,” said Nash. “The state investment in our community will make a huge difference in accelerating electrification of homes.”

It is all part of Menlo Park’s plan to become completely carbon-neutral by 2030 through voluntary electrification of homes and buildings to end the use of natural gas. State Sen. Josh Becker brought forward the idea to provide Menlo Park with $4.5 million from the state budget in order to assist residents in electrification conversion projects. The funding would lower the cost for residents and go directly to helping low and middle-income homeowners in converting gas-powered equipment and appliances (like heaters, stoves and clothes dryers) in their homes.

Several City Council members expressed their gratitude to Becker for the funding, and their eagerness to work toward electrifying the city of Menlo Park. Council member Drew Combs stressed that he supported the voluntary aspect of Menlo Park’s electrification process.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Menlo Park's city facilities already run entirely on renewable energy through Peninsula Clean Energy, so moving the rest of the city to all-electric buildings is a way of further decarbonizing the city. Menlo Spark, a local nonprofit, is collaborating with the city in an effort to raise up to $35 million to further reduce the cost for low- to moderate-income households.

With the help of BlocPower, Menlo Park hopes to electrify 15 buildings in 2022, 100 in 2023 and 1,000 or more in 2024 and the years following. Menlo Park’s electrification program is voluntary but seeks to assist the residents in the process.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

A $4.5 million grant from the state sparks Menlo Park's conversion to all-electric buildings

A partnership with BlocPower aims to help homeowners convert gas-powered appliances and equipment to help reach city's climate goals

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 7, 2022, 11:42 am

Menlo Park is receiving $4.5 million from the state of California to fund the city’s electrification program in partnership with BlocPower, aiming to make the project more affordable to residents.

Mayor Betsy Nash describes BlocPower, a climate technology company that has partnered with the city of Menlo Park, as a "one-stop-shop" for everything that residents need to electrify their homes, from organizing incentives and contractors to providing equipment at a lower cost. BlocPower also provides workforce training to create jobs locally and provide the labor needed to complete the project.

“I’m extremely excited about what the BlocPower partnership can do for Menlo Park,” said Nash. “The state investment in our community will make a huge difference in accelerating electrification of homes.”

It is all part of Menlo Park’s plan to become completely carbon-neutral by 2030 through voluntary electrification of homes and buildings to end the use of natural gas. State Sen. Josh Becker brought forward the idea to provide Menlo Park with $4.5 million from the state budget in order to assist residents in electrification conversion projects. The funding would lower the cost for residents and go directly to helping low and middle-income homeowners in converting gas-powered equipment and appliances (like heaters, stoves and clothes dryers) in their homes.

Several City Council members expressed their gratitude to Becker for the funding, and their eagerness to work toward electrifying the city of Menlo Park. Council member Drew Combs stressed that he supported the voluntary aspect of Menlo Park’s electrification process.

Menlo Park's city facilities already run entirely on renewable energy through Peninsula Clean Energy, so moving the rest of the city to all-electric buildings is a way of further decarbonizing the city. Menlo Spark, a local nonprofit, is collaborating with the city in an effort to raise up to $35 million to further reduce the cost for low- to moderate-income households.

With the help of BlocPower, Menlo Park hopes to electrify 15 buildings in 2022, 100 in 2023 and 1,000 or more in 2024 and the years following. Menlo Park’s electrification program is voluntary but seeks to assist the residents in the process.

Comments

been there
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
6 hours ago
been there, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
6 hours ago

The city of Menlo Park gets $4.5 million and the residents are forced to go all-electric. Not everybody agrees that all-electric is the best way to go. After all the money is spent, every resident ends up on the short stick. The council wants to force everyone to accept their values by mandate and not by encouragement. Money always wins in Menlo Park.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
2 hours ago

Here we go again. Council trying to get everyone to be all electric. Never mind the grid can barely handle the load/demand it currently has. But, let's go ahead and pile some more load on the system. Brilliant. I am so sick and tired of members of the council trying to shove electrification down everyone's throats. To supposedly "save the world" when any reduction of CO2 by Menlo Park won't even move the needle. The council needs to get real and start dealing with issues that actually have a direct affect on Menlo Park. Last time I checked the city has staffing problems, unfunded pension liability problems, and a whole host of other problems that they might actually be able to do something about. As opposed to tilting at CO2 windmills.

This whole things really makes me wish we elected council at large so I could vote against all of these yahoos.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.