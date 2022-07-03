Community briefs: Portola Valley Library to open 7 days a week and local students rack up honors

The Portola Valley Library will begin offering seven-days-a-week service on Tuesday, July 5, to give community members more chances to borrow materials and use technology, including computers, a 3D printer, laptops and hotspots, according to a June 28 San Mateo County Libraries press release. The new schedule includes expanded evening hours and opening the library on Sundays for the first time.
"We wanted to make this happen for our community members and it couldn't come at a better time," said Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes in a statement. "Portola Valley Library is well-loved year round, and in summer it becomes an everyday destination. Families wanting to keep their kids reading over the break, teens preparing college applications and anyone who wants a cool, quiet place to read or reach other services can seek out the library any day of the week now."
Most county libraries resumed all-week services in December 2021, according to the press release.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information go here.
Redwood City has selected a group of Hillview Middle School students, including Ash, Sasha, Natalie, Lucas, Alexa D., Alexa H., and Lily, to create a mural for the city. It will be on display in early July, according to a Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) newsletter.
The kids chose birds and butterflies, painted in various pride flags, as symbols of freedom and the San Francisco skyline to represent California, according to students.
Hillview seventh grader Caitlin Regan won the SamTrans' Art Takes a Bus Ride art contest, according to the MPCSD newsletter.
Her artwork will be featured on SamTrans buses for one year.
Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for World's Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives by T4 Education.
The winners will be announced in October 2022 at World Education Week.
