Community briefs: Portola Valley Library to open 7 days a week and local students rack up honors

Portola Valley Library to open seven days a week

The Portola Valley Library will begin offering seven-days-a-week service on Tuesday, July 5, to give community members more chances to borrow materials and use technology, including computers, a 3D printer, laptops and hotspots, according to a June 28 San Mateo County Libraries press release. The new schedule includes expanded evening hours and opening the library on Sundays for the first time.

"We wanted to make this happen for our community members and it couldn't come at a better time," said Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes in a statement. "Portola Valley Library is well-loved year round, and in summer it becomes an everyday destination. Families wanting to keep their kids reading over the break, teens preparing college applications and anyone who wants a cool, quiet place to read or reach other services can seek out the library any day of the week now."

Most county libraries resumed all-week services in December 2021, according to the press release.

The library will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information go here.

Hillview students to paint mural in Redwood City

Redwood City has selected a group of Hillview Middle School students, including Ash, Sasha, Natalie, Lucas, Alexa D., Alexa H., and Lily, to create a mural for the city. It will be on display in early July, according to a Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) newsletter.