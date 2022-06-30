Fourth of July celebrations return in person to the Peninsula

Events across the Peninsula will be taking place in person this year to mark Independence Day. From concerts to fireworks, there are a variety of ways to enjoy Fourth of July festivities over the course of the holiday weekend, with some events returning after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
July 4th Celebration
July 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Mitchell Park, 600 E. Meadow Drive.; July 4th Celebration
The city of Palo Alto hosts a free festival in the park. Attendees can enjoy music from Radio the City All-Stars and DJ Verz. The city isn't hosting its annual Chili Cook-off this year, but there will still be plenty of food, with food trucks on hand that include Twister Food Truck, The Cookout 650 and The Waffle Roost. The event also offers games and activities for kids.
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4, 8-11 p.m. - Shoreline Amphitheatre, One Amphitheatre Parkway; San Francisco Symphony at Shoreline Amphiteatre.
Revelers can cap off their Fourth of July celebrations at Shoreline Amphitheatre with a concert and a fireworks spectacular, presented by the San Francisco Symphony. The program will include pieces from children’s movies, such as "Coco" and "Frozen" and, of course, "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Ice Cream and Brass Band Celebration
July 3, 7-8 p.m. - Ladera Community Church UCC, 3300 Alpine Road.; Ice Cream and Brass Band Celebration
Ladera Community Church hosts a brass band celebration. The event, open to everyone, will also feature an ice cream social. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite ice cream topping to share. Before the event, the church will host an outdoor worship service at 6 p.m. for those interested.
Fourth of July Parade
July 4, 9:30-11 a.m. - Los Altos Town Hall, 26379 Fremont Ave.; Fourth of July Parade
The city of Los Altos Hills presents its 11th annual Fourth of July Parade, starting at the Town Hall on Fremont Avenue. The parade will finish at Gardner Bullis Elementary School, where guests will be treated to watermelon. Parade-goers are asked to leave their fossil-fueled vehicles and horses at home.
39th City Anniversary and Independence Day Parade
July 2. Parade starts at 10 a.m. and event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parade begins at Cesar Chavez-Ravenswood Middle School, 2450 Ralmar Ave. and event takes place at Bell Street Park, 550 Bell St.; 39th Anniversary and Independence Day Parade.
An Independendence Day parade and march for peace kicks off festivities for East Palo Alto as the city marks its 39th anniversary. The parade starts at Cesar Chavez-Ravenswood Middle School and concludes at Bell Street Park, where an event features food, vendors, music, plus games and swimming at the YMCA located in the park.
70th Annual Woodside Junior Rodeo
July 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County, 521 Kings Mountain Road; The 70th Annual Woodside Junior Rodeo.
Celebrating 70 years, this Woodside tradition will feature events such as barrel racing and pole-bending. For non-competitors, pony rides, a petting zoo and a mechanical bull will be available for entertainment.
Chalk Full of Fun 2022
July 3-4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - Courthouse Square, Hamilton Street; Chalk Full of Fun.
Visitors can stop by Courthouse Square to check out — or make — some chalk art. Whether professional or amateur, everyone is welcome to draw on the square and on the street, as long as space is available. Those who wish to pre-register can reserve their spot on the website.
Pancake Breakfast
July 4, 8-11 a.m. - Marshall Street fire station, 755 Marshall St.; Pancake Breakfast
The first of many events in Redwood City, the pancake breakfast at the Marshall Street fire station will benefit the Redwood City Firefighters Association. Breakfast is $10.
Fourth of July Festival
July 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Downtown Redwood City; Fourth of July Festival
Visitors to the Redwood City Fourth of July Festival can browse arts and crafts vendor booths for paintings, fine jewelry and pottery and more. On Broadway, families can enjoy face painting and a kids' stage, featuring performances from Phil Ackerly the Magician.
Annual Independence Day Parade
July 4, 10 a.m. start - Downtown Redwood City, at Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street; The Annual Independence Day Parade
The parade, which bills itself as the biggest in Northern California, will get underway at the corner of Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street. The parade route will march around downtown Redwood City and participants will include floats, bands, drill teams and baton corps.
Fireworks Extravaganza
July 4, 9:30 p.m. start - Port of Redwood City, 675 Seaport Blvd.; Redwood City fireworks.
Redwood City will finish its day of festivities with a fireworks display at the Port of Redwood City — a show that's visible around the Midpeninsula.
Foster City Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Foster City Fourth of July Celebration.
This all-day celebration is complete with food trucks, a family-and-dog parade, family-friendly games and live music at the Leo Ryan Park Amphitheater. Festivities conclude with a fireworks show over the Foster City lagoon.
Great America Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at California’s Great America, 4701 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara; California’s Great America Fourth of July Celebration.
Great America offers daylong entertainment for all ages. With dozens of roller coasters, a water park, carnival games and more, the amusement park has no shortage of things to do – and it hosts a fireworks display before the park closes for the day. The park is also hosting an all-you-can-eat backyard cookout for the holiday at a cost of $30 per person.
Pacifica Rocket Run
July 4. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive. Preregistration fee is $20 and day-of registration is $25; Pacifica Rocket Run.
Pacifica hosts its annual 5-mile Rocket Run race. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned Parade
July 4, starting at noon on Main Street in Half Moon Bay; Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Block Party.
Celebrations kick off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Attendees can gather on Main Street at noon to see floats, classic cars, horses and more march along the parade route, followed by a performance by the 40-member Sitting Marching Band’s and a block party.
Registered user
another community
on Jun 30, 2022 at 6:50 pm
Registered user
on Jun 30, 2022 at 6:50 pm
Please join Humanity Through Education this July 4th in educating Woodside Rodeo patrons that animal abuse is not acceptable and should not be considered entertainment.
The foundation of Rodeo "entertainment" is causing animals fear and pain and making sport of their reaction and desire to escape. Tools the rodeo uses to inflict pain on animals and cause fear include bucking straps, spurs, ropes and electric prods. Without these cruel tools the rodeo could ot exist because animals would never willingly participate. Bulls and horses only buck from pain caused by the bucking strap, and calves – baby cows - only run from fear of being away from their mother and pain caused by having their tails twisted in the chute. Please stand with us against this cruelty.
Woodside Rodeo also has the cruel "pig scramble" event in which pigs are manhandled by adults and children.
WHERE: The Mounted Patrol Grounds, 521 Kings Mountain Road, Woodside, CA
WHEN: July 4, 2022-10:00 AM to 12:30p
Leaflets and signs will be provided.
"Take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim." --Elie Wiesel
Pat Cuviello
Humanity Through Education
INFO: [email protected]
Registered user
another community
on Jul 1, 2022 at 11:23 am
Registered user
on Jul 1, 2022 at 11:23 am
A telling quote from an 18-year-old Oregon rodeo queen:
"What me and my rodeo friends really hate are Democrats, environmentalists and gays." (--in the book, "Rodeo Queens and the American Dream," by Prof. Joan Burbick)
Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. Rodeo is not a "sport"--it's a macho exercise in DOMINATION, and it needs to end. The United Kingdom outlawed rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Rodeo has had its brutal day and now--like those Confederate statues--belongs in the Dustbin of History.
Registered user
another community
23 hours ago
Registered user
23 hours ago
RE: THE WOODSIDE JR. RODEO - JULY 4
LET THE PENINSULA HUMANE SOCIETY HEAR FROM YOU! This cruelty needs to be outlawed state-wide. Woodside would be a good start.
Anthony Tansimore, CEO, email - [email protected]
Board of Directors email - [email protected]
PHS Humane Officers, email - [email protected]