Former community college chancellor pleads not guilty on corruption charges

Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo pleaded not guilty to all corruption charges leveled against him on Thursday, June 30, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Galatolo, 59, of Menlo Park, was arrested on April 12 at San Francisco International Airport, upon returning from outside the country, and faces 21 felony counts. The crimes occurred between February 2011 and March 2020, according to the district attorney.

In April 2019, the DA's Office received a "whistleblower" complaint of alleged public corruption against members of the executive leadership team of the college district.

On April 7, the DA announced felony charges against Galatolo, including that he allegedly fraudulently reported a $10,000 charitable donation to the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Fire Relief Fund on his 2017 taxes that was actually a donation made by the San Mateo Community College District Foundation.

Galatolo is also charged with allegedly awarding construction projects to vendors from whom he received "multiple valuable gifts," including tickets to concerts and sporting events, and international travel. Further, the DA alleges that Galatolo failed to disclose on his Form 700 that he received "numerous valuable" gifts from construction firms that had business with the community college district. Elected and public officials are required annually to file a Form 700, also known as statements of economic interest.