News

Great America to eventually close after developer buys land

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 28, 2022, 11:16 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The owners of the land that's home to California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara has been sold and the park will eventually close, according to Cedar Fair L.P., the sellers of the property.

The parcel was sold for $310 million with a lease agreement, Cedar Fair announced on Monday. The park could remain open for as long as 11 more years, the company said, as part of a "wind-down" towards its eventual closure.

The property's buyer, Prologis, Inc., is a Bay Area real estate company. Prologis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cedar Fair said it began looking into "maximizing the value" of its existing properties in 2021 and the sale is part of that strategic plan. Cedar Fair purchased the land at California's Great America in 2019 from the City of Santa Clara. The company owns and operates amusement and water parks throughout the lower 48 states, with revenues at more than $1.3 billion annually, according to their website.

The sale is an attempt to bring down debt, according to the company.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Cedar Fair intends to use proceeds from the land sale transaction to accelerate progress on its strategic priorities of reducing debt to achieve its $2 billion target," a spokesperson for the company said. This will involve upgrading other properties as well.

Cedar Fair is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Great America to eventually close after developer buys land

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 28, 2022, 11:16 am

The owners of the land that's home to California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara has been sold and the park will eventually close, according to Cedar Fair L.P., the sellers of the property.

The parcel was sold for $310 million with a lease agreement, Cedar Fair announced on Monday. The park could remain open for as long as 11 more years, the company said, as part of a "wind-down" towards its eventual closure.

The property's buyer, Prologis, Inc., is a Bay Area real estate company. Prologis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cedar Fair said it began looking into "maximizing the value" of its existing properties in 2021 and the sale is part of that strategic plan. Cedar Fair purchased the land at California's Great America in 2019 from the City of Santa Clara. The company owns and operates amusement and water parks throughout the lower 48 states, with revenues at more than $1.3 billion annually, according to their website.

The sale is an attempt to bring down debt, according to the company.

"Cedar Fair intends to use proceeds from the land sale transaction to accelerate progress on its strategic priorities of reducing debt to achieve its $2 billion target," a spokesperson for the company said. This will involve upgrading other properties as well.

Cedar Fair is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.