Great America to eventually close after developer buys land

The owners of the land that's home to California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara has been sold and the park will eventually close, according to Cedar Fair L.P., the sellers of the property.

The parcel was sold for $310 million with a lease agreement, Cedar Fair announced on Monday. The park could remain open for as long as 11 more years, the company said, as part of a "wind-down" towards its eventual closure.

The property's buyer, Prologis, Inc., is a Bay Area real estate company. Prologis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cedar Fair said it began looking into "maximizing the value" of its existing properties in 2021 and the sale is part of that strategic plan. Cedar Fair purchased the land at California's Great America in 2019 from the City of Santa Clara. The company owns and operates amusement and water parks throughout the lower 48 states, with revenues at more than $1.3 billion annually, according to their website.

The sale is an attempt to bring down debt, according to the company.