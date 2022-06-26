News

Community briefs: Atherton town manager gets pay bump, scholarship winners announced and more

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 26, 2022, 8:42 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Pastor Ama Zenya will be installed as senior pastor of Woodside Village Church on June 26, 2022. Courtesy Woodside Village Church.

New senior pastor at Woodside Village Church

On May 25, members of Woodside Village Church voted to promote Pastor Ama Zenya to senior pastor of the church, effective June 26, according to a press release.

Zenya, who lives in Woodside with her husband and two sons, began at the Woodside church as pastor in 2015 for an interim period.

Zenya was ordained in 1998 after receiving a master's in divinity and biblical studies from the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley. She grew up in Kenya, East Africa, and is the daughter of a British-Kenyan father and an Irish-American mother.

Zenya envisions continued collaboration between the church and the community.

"It feels like a new beginning for Woodside Village Church that we have been working toward for the past seven years," she said in a statement. "The whole atmosphere on the church campus is infused with peace, love and joy, and I believe that our neighbors and friends feel that sense when they step on campus. The church has identified compassion, creativity, community and joy as our core values, and my hope moving forward is that we continue to create a place where those values shape the experience of everyone who visits."

The community is invited to celebrate her new role on June 26 at 3 p.m. More on the event here.

To learn more about the church, go here.

Atherton: City manager gets a raise, bonus

The Atherton City Council voted last week to give City Manager George Rodericks a 5% annual raise, bringing his salary from $244,623 to $256,854, effective July 1. The council also awarded him a one-time bonus of $15,000.

City Attorney Mona Ebrahimi said at the council's June 15 meeting that his hard work to complete the civic center was a major reason for the raise.

The pay bump also brings his salary in "closer alignment with that of other comparable cities," according to a staff report. In Woodside, Town Manager Kevin Bryant makes around $242,000 annually.

New hires in Ravenswood district

The Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees approved hiring new administrators for the 2022-23 school year during its June 9 meeting.

The new staff include Sara Stone as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, hired with an annual salary of $191,526; Silindra McRay, chief strategy officer, with a salary of $187,771; Joan O'Neill, director of human resources, with a salary of $143,305; and Reece Matsumoto, director of finance, with a salary of $129,253.

Ravenswood Measure I update

The Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to bring classrooms into the 21st century has received nearly 72% voter approval, according to the latest San Mateo County Elections results from Tuesday, June 21.

There are 1,707 votes in favor and 670 against.

Kiwanis Club awards over $80,000 in scholarships to M-A seniors

Menlo Park Kiwanis Club 2022 scholarships winners, left to right, Maria Maldonado Solorzano, Guadalupe Maldonado Solorzano, Brianna Villalon, Adriana Garcia, Angelina Causor, Alexandra Lopez-Vasquez, Henry Donald and Sophia Sharif. Other M-A scholarship winners not shown are Daisy Isabella Bolaños, Leilani Valenci and Kaitlyn Pohlman. Courtesy Menlo Park Kiwanis Club.

Eleven graduating seniors from Menlo-Atherton High School (M-A) received a cumulative $80,500 in scholarships from the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club at a luncheon on June 7.

The recipients of the scholarship were recognized for their academic achievements and community involvement. For over four decades, the Kiwanis Club has awarded scholarships to M-A seniors, totaling $1.2 million over more than 40 years.

"This year's scholarship winners are exceptional and highly motivated. They are tomorrow's leaders, and we hope our Kiwanis scholarships help them achieve their dreams," said John Martin, Chair of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club's Scholarship Committee.

The 2022 recipients of the Kiwanis Club Scholarship are:

• Daisy Isabella Bolaños

• Angelina Causor

• Henry Donald

• Adriana Garcia

• Alexandra Lopez-Vasquez

• Guadalupe Maldonado Solorzano

• Maria Maldonado Solorzano

• Kaitlyn Pohlman

• Sophia Sharif

• Leilani Valenci

• Brianna Villalon

Menlo Park district community survey

The Menlo Park City School District's annual community survey is open through June 30.

The district wants to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in its schools — Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll or Hillview.

Access the survey here.

