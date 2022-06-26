Community briefs: Atherton town manager gets pay bump, scholarship winners announced and more

"It feels like a new beginning for Woodside Village Church that we have been working toward for the past seven years," she said in a statement. "The whole atmosphere on the church campus is infused with peace, love and joy, and I believe that our neighbors and friends feel that sense when they step on campus. The church has identified compassion, creativity, community and joy as our core values, and my hope moving forward is that we continue to create a place where those values shape the experience of everyone who visits."

Zenya was ordained in 1998 after receiving a master's in divinity and biblical studies from the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley. She grew up in Kenya, East Africa, and is the daughter of a British-Kenyan father and an Irish-American mother.

Zenya, who lives in Woodside with her husband and two sons, began at the Woodside church as pastor in 2015 for an interim period.

On May 25, members of Woodside Village Church voted to promote Pastor Ama Zenya to senior pastor of the church, effective June 26, according to a press release.

The pay bump also brings his salary in "closer alignment with that of other comparable cities," according to a staff report. In Woodside, Town Manager Kevin Bryant makes around $242,000 annually.

City Attorney Mona Ebrahimi said at the council's June 15 meeting that his hard work to complete the civic center was a major reason for the raise.

The Atherton City Council voted last week to give City Manager George Rodericks a 5% annual raise, bringing his salary from $244,623 to $256,854, effective July 1. The council also awarded him a one-time bonus of $15,000.

The community is invited to celebrate her new role on June 26 at 3 p.m. More on the event here .

The Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to bring classrooms into the 21st century has received nearly 72% voter approval, according to the latest San Mateo County Elections results from Tuesday, June 21.

The new staff include Sara Stone as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, hired with an annual salary of $191,526; Silindra McRay, chief strategy officer, with a salary of $187,771; Joan O'Neill, director of human resources, with a salary of $143,305; and Reece Matsumoto, director of finance, with a salary of $129,253.

The Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees approved hiring new administrators for the 2022-23 school year during its June 9 meeting.

The district wants to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in its schools — Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll or Hillview.

"This year's scholarship winners are exceptional and highly motivated. They are tomorrow's leaders, and we hope our Kiwanis scholarships help them achieve their dreams," said John Martin, Chair of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club's Scholarship Committee.

The recipients of the scholarship were recognized for their academic achievements and community involvement. For over four decades, the Kiwanis Club has awarded scholarships to M-A seniors, totaling $1.2 million over more than 40 years.

Community briefs: Atherton town manager gets pay bump, scholarship winners announced and more