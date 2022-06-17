Incumbent San Mateo County sheriff concedes to challenger Christina Corpus

Conceding the primary race, incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos congratulated his opponent Christina Corpus Thursday, June 16, after early, non-certified results continued to show she had a steady, solid lead that began on election night.

"He congratulated me on winning the election and running a strong campaign," said Corpus. "Bolanos ensured me of his cooperation with a smooth transition. I thanked him for his cooperation with a smooth transition for the betterment of the organization and the residents of our county."

In an Instagram post, Corpus said she would be reaching out "to law enforcement and community leaders to begin sharing my plans for transition."

Bolanos declined to make a statement, but in an internal memo told his office that he had conceded and had congratulated Corpus, according to his campaign staff.

In an interview with The Almanac's sister publication, the Redwood City Pulse, shortly after election results came in on primary night, Bolanos said he was disappointed by the early returns but was optimistic to see how the rest of the night might play out.