Ravenswood's $110 million school bond measure continuing to lead

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 10, 2022, 11:25 am 0
The Ravenswood School District's administration offices, located on Euclid Avenue in East Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Thursday, June 9, afternoon election results show the Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to bring classrooms into the 21st century is still receiving the votes needed to pass.

The latest results show Measure I is leading with about 69% of voters in support (691 votes) and around 31% of voters against (316 votes), with little change from election night according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. The measure requires 55% approval to pass.

"We are so grateful to our community for voting Yes on Measure I," said district Trustee Jenny Varghese Bloom in a statement. "We know this was a hard year to say yes to raise property taxes, and we are thankful for the continued support so that we can ensure all students in our community have excellent facilities. I encourage our community to come out and see our schools so they can see the work that is being done and that will be done through their investment."

The funds would also go toward replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology, school security and accessibility for disabled students, providing sports fields and recreation space for after-school programs, creating preschool classrooms, and replacing aging water pipes and drinking fountains.

The district's 2015 facilities master plan identified $300 million in facilities needs.

The school board has yet to determine which elementary school it would begin upgrading if the measure is approved.

The only results not included are conditional voter registration or provisional ballots.

The next results will be released at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The Elections Office plans to certify the results on July 7.

