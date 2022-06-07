News

Kumar, Ohtaki lead field of challengers for Eshoo's seat

With Eshoo poised to advance to general election, Saratoga City Council member and former Menlo Park mayor lead behind incumbent

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Rep. Anna Eshoo, left is leading the race for the Congressional District 16 seat. Rishi Kumar, center, and Peter Ohtaki, right, are behind her, respectively, in results posted on 9 p.m. on June 7, 2022. Photos of Eshoo and Ohtaki by Embarcadero Media. Photo of Kumar courtesy of the candidate.

Democrat Rishi Kumar and Republican Peter Ohtaki found themselves in a close primary race on Tuesday night, with each seeking to square off with incumbent Rep. Anna Eshoo in November.

With early results released just after 8 p.m., Eshoo had an overwhelming lead over the seven candidates who are vying to replace her in the 16th Congressional District, which stretches along the coast from Pacifica to north San Jose. The results, which are based on ballots that were received by mail or at vote centers before June 4, showed Eshoo receiving support from 49% of the voters in Santa Clara County and from 61% of the voters in San Mateo County.

While Eshoo, who was first elected in 1992, is poised to advance to the November election with little trouble, it remained uncertain Tuesday who her opponent would be.

Early results showed Kumar leading the field of challengers by 2,765 votes, with Ohtaki in third place.

In Santa Clara County, which has the vast majority of the District 16 population, Kumar had received 11,041 votes, or 16.5% of the total votes cast in the county, while Ohtaki trailed him with 8,305 votes, or 12.4%, according to results released just after 10 p.m.. Republican Richard Fox and Democrats Greg Tanaka and Ajwang Rading were trailing them with 8.5%, 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively.

In San Mateo County, only 185 votes separated the top two challengers to Eshoo. Ohtaki was in second place with 10.8% of the votes, or 1,274 total votes, while Kumar was in third with 9.2%, or 1,089. Fox, Rading and Tanaka were trailing them in the polls with 7.1%, 5.1% and 4.3% of the votes, respectively.

Republican Benjamin Solomon and John Karl Fredrich, who is not affiliated with any party, had each picked up less than 2% of the vote.

If the results hold up after the final tally, the November runoff will be a rematch from the 2020 general election, when Eshoo faced off against Kumar. She prevailed after picking up 63% of the vote.

This story will be updated as more results become available.

