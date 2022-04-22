Menlo Park struggles to fill city hall vacancies

Vacancies are felt across almost every department from administrative services to public works, to library and community services to the city manager's office. This includes a community development director, senior civil engineer, city planners and a building inspector, Murphy said.

A new report from the city shows that the vacancy numbers don't run as deep as they did a few months ago, but the city's staffing woes remain: About 27 city positions are unfilled, representing a 10% vacancy rate, and 10 of them are for executive and management positions.

When council member Drew Combs asked about the status of hiring an economic development planner, Interim City Manager Justin Murphy said that it was one of about 40 open jobs at the city out of a total 271.75 full-time equivalent positions in the budget, citing a Jan. 25 personnel report. The total number includes City Council members, according to Murphy. Part of the problem? The team that recruits job candidates was itself suffering from "staffing challenges," Murphy said at the time.

In March, when Menlo Park City Council members discussed a study of the city's downtown economy, they were reminded of how staff vacancies are putting a strain on the city's resources and its ability to pursue both urgent and less time-sensitive projects like downtown improvements.

"It is fair to say that Menlo Park, like other Bay Area cities and private employers, is experiencing real challenges in filling its open positions," Mayor Betsy Nash said. Nash declined to comment on the current hiring progress for the city manager position.

Since then, the City Council had at least seven meetings behind closed doors regarding the city manager position.

Five of those roles are filled with an interim or acting employee, the report stated. This includes Murphy, the interim city manager, who essentially functions as the city's CEO, and is responsible for executing the budget and enforcing policies adopted by City Council.

"There's a limited capacity of staff who actually are experts in running recruitment," Murphy said. "That is probably our pinch point as well."

The personnel report was also attached to a draft budget report for the city's next fiscal year that outlines some of the expected costs for new employees in this week's council agenda for a reason, Murphy said. If Menlo Park wants to, say, restart its popular gymnastics program, which has been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic, the city will have to add an additional 5.75 full-time employees, potentially placing more burden on the city's human resources personnel.

These empty seats don't just present an issue for the city's immediate priorities but also for those that Menlo Park may want to pursue in the near future.

"We try to do the best we can to deliver services to the community," Murphy said.

On April 12, the City Council approved a $10,000 increase to Murphy's salary, following the recommendation of a staff report which stated that he has "ably served the organization and community" and that he has taken on the interim role longer than anticipated.

Another indication of the city's current staffing troubles? The report itself was prepared by Mary Morris-Mayorga, who is listed as an administrative services director and an "extra help retired annuitant," referring to a statewide program that allows qualified retirees to take on a temporary position with little to no training.

"Given that we have a 24% vacancy rate in our community development department ... I believe we need to focus all possible resources on those vacancies," Nash said.

On Tuesday, when council members reviewed a draft budget for Menlo Park and some of the potential budgeting priorities requested from various city departments, Nash and council member Cecilia Taylor both said that they didn't want to add an additional burden on city resources to find gymnastics employees at a time when the city is still facing vacancies.

Menlo Park struggles to fill city hall vacancies

About 27 positions remain unfilled, according to report