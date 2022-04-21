Menlo Park budget braces for return to pre-pandemic normalcy

Chief among these requests is $1.6 million for the police department for more community service officers, an emergency preparedness coordinator, restoring the traffic unit and staffing support as well as parking enforcement officers — a total of eight more employees.

On top of funding for 62 new and ongoing public works projects, the city drafted a long list of requests to beef up staffing throughout all departments, from public works to police to library and community services. Together, they amount to requests for about 20 additional employees at a cost to the general fund of about $3.2 million.

Menlo Park, like many other cities, faced many unknowns when the pandemic hit, so much so that city staff prepared a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year with a 15% staff reduction across all departments and a freeze on various citywide programs including the popular gymnastics program. Staff anticipated spending nearly every penny that came in, and budgeted for a surplus of just $1.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget on June 14 and is set to adopt a budget on June 28.

"I'm interested in restoring the gymnastics program (but) I'm concerned about our headcount increasing in departments when we have such a large number of vacancies in other departments that I believe need to be resourced as well."

Taylor added that she wants to prioritize other areas first, such as adding more housing support staff to the Community Development Department.

"Given that we have a 24% vacancy rate in our community development department ... I believe we need to focus all possible resources on those vacancies," Nash said.

Mayor Betsy Nash and council member Cecilia Taylor both said that while they support the gymnastics program, they did not want to tap resources for recruiting gymnastics employees at a time when the city is still marred by staff vacancies.

"We need to start living life normally again and bringing back enrichment programs for our city, so I support it," Mueller said.

Sean Reinhart, director of library and community service, anticipates his department will need $694,540 to fund 5.75 full-time employees to reopen the program. A majority of council members signaled support for bringing back the gymnastics program as soon as possible.

More recently, a staff report revealed that the employee who was supposed to lead the reactivation of the gymnastics program retired, which will extend the time it would take to reopen to five months after the council decides to restart it.

One item on the list of requests that received a lot of community attention is the restoration of the city's gymnastics program. The program was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and has faced delays in reopening due to staffing challenges, the spread of the delta variant and the lack of vaccines for young children.

Menlo Park budget braces for return to pre-pandemic normalcy

City staffing challenges may hinder that progress