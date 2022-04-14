Former Stanford pediatrician sentenced for felony distribution of pornography to a minor

A former Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford pediatrician who was arrested after trying to meet up with a 16-year-old girl, allegedly for sex, received a three-year suspended prison sentence and will serve one year in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Dylan Edward O'Connor, 35, of Redwood City, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, after the girl called San Jose police to report that O'Connor kept sexting her and sending pornographic photos of himself starting in Nov. 18, 2020.

He had contacted her on social media, and San Jose police traced the internet address back to O'Connor. Redwood City police continued the undercover investigation, with an officer, posing as the 16-year-old girl, communicating with O'Connor, who continued sexting and asked to meet her in person, the DA's office said.

The undercover investigator arranged to meet O'Connor. Officers said he brought a blanket and condoms to the meeting when they arrested him. O'Connor admited to having a sex addiction, according to the DA's office.

O'Connor pleaded no contest to felony distribution of pornography in San Mateo County Superior Court on Nov. 23.