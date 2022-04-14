Despite no mask mandates and spring break travel, COVID-19 case counts remain low in schools

Local teachers had expressed fears that COVID-19 case counts might increase after students returned from traveling and socializing during spring break, but so far, it appears that coronavirus transmission remains relatively low on school campuses.

Local districts, except for the Ravenswood City School District, opted to drop their mask mandates last month.

In the 10,000-student Sequoia Union High School District, there were 43 cases reported the week of April 4. Students were out of school the week of March 28. Although this is a higher number than preceding weeks, it is still far from the surge of cases — 710 in one week — that followed winter break in January.

The Menlo Park City School District, which also let out its 2,716 students on spring break the week of March 28, reported 19 cases last week. It's reported six cases so far this week. In weeks prior, case counts were in the single digits. At the height of the outbreak in January, the district reported 88 cases per week.

The 1,500-student Ravenswood district reported just one case since students returned from spring break on April 4. The district's Board of Trustees was set to reevaluate its mask mandate on Thursday, April 14, after The Almanac's Wednesday press deadline.