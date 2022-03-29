With DIY projects on the rise, Nob Hill Hardware expands into Palo Alto

"I love hardware stores," said Palo Alto resident Doria Summa, who was browsing the shelves at Nob Hill earlier this week. "It's very small, but it seems to have a little bit of everything."

The store is in the process of stocking its shelves, Fechete said this week, but supply chain issues have delayed the arrival of some merchandise. The owner expects the size of the selection to match that of his San Francisco store, with around 10,000 items.

Greeting customers are walls of pliers, ratchets, hammers and other tools that one might expect to find in a hardware store, but the store also has various selections of kitchenware, party supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Nob Hill Hardware, owned by longtime Menlo Park resident Mihail Fechete, is located in the space that was once part of a larger FedEx Office, which is now next door occupying a smaller footprint. The shop is set to hold a grand opening in May.

Screwdrivers, hammers and other hardware essentials pack the walls of Nob Hill Hardware in Palo Alto. Mihail Fechete, store owner, expects to have around 10,000 items in his shop. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

SLIDESHOW: Mihail Fechete recently opened a second location of his Nob Hill Hardware store in Palo Alto to expand his business and cut down his commute. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Hardware stores tend to disappear more than they pop up, said Steven Staiger, a historian at the Palo Alto Historical Association, who briefly worked at Cambridge Hardware near California Avenue in the 1970s before it closed in 1997.

Fechete said he hopes to provide goods that people may not always find at a mega-hardware retailer, including small items like shoe polish, buttons or needles, as well as expert advice.

He opened his first store in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood in late 2007 after spending a lot of time in and out of hardware stores as a contractor for nearly a decade.

Fechete said the new location seemed like a great opportunity to introduce his business to people closer to home.

Fechete said his San Francisco shop, which coincidentally is located on another street also named California, has been performing well, even in the midst of the pandemic, and so he decided to broker a deal for the 3,155-square-foot space on California Avenue in May 2020. People seemed to have had more free time during the pandemic and embarked on their own home improvement projects, he said.

With DIY projects on the rise, Nob Hill Hardware expands into Palo Alto

Neighborhood store opens its doors at former FedEx space on California Avenue

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 29, 2022, 11:10 am

Lloyd Lee writes for The Almanac, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.