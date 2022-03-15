Jolted by recent hate incidents, Palo Alto may ask FBI for help

One approach that he and his colleagues had recommended was reaching out to the San Francisco Division of the FBI, which last year launched a new strategic initiative on hate crimes and hate incidents. A key component of the initiative is spreading awareness about and educating communities and local law enforcement agencies about how to report and address these incidents.

"We've been dealing with people in our community for 24 months that have been defaming black, Asian and Jewish people and this is dangerous now," Smith said.

The Rev. Kaloma Smith, who chairs the commission, warned at the Thursday, March 10, meeting that the recent incidents are "deadly serious" and could lead to violence if left unaddressed. The incidents include multiple threats that someone made last year against a pastor at First United Methodist Church, flyers with anti-Semitic messages that were dropped off last month at various Palo Alto locations and, prior to that, racist comments that a customer of Fuki Sushi made toward the restaurant owner.

Concerned about recent hate incidents around town targeting Black, Jewish and Asian residents, members of Palo Alto's Human Relations Commission recommended asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation for help in fighting the trend.

The only dissenter in the 4-1 vote was Commissioner Patti Regehr, who alluded to the FBI's checkered history in race relations. This includes the long reign of former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who directed the agency targeted civil rights activists and organizations like the Black Panthers.

Most of his colleagues agreed with the approach and supported his motion to both invite FBI staff for community engagement on hate crimes and hate incidents and to devote more local resources to spreading awareness about this trend. Commissioner Michelle Kraus lamented the fact that all local synagogues now feel they need to have security guards at the door during services.

"In Palo Alto, we have to actively have ways that we are tracking hate incidents," Smith said. "We need a way to clearly state to the public … if they see something, report something."

"I know that's not Palo Alto, but the terrible fact remains that bigots continue to be a stain on our community and our nation," Stone said. "This just re-emphasizes the work that this commission, the City Council and the community do to stay vigilant and continue to educate and make people feel safe and inclusive."

Council member Greer Stone, who serves as liaison to the commission, agreed that the city needs to do more do combat hate incidents and called the recent anti-Semitic flyers that were distributed last month a "disgusting display of ignorance and bigotry." Similar incidents were reported in other cities and states.

Jolted by recent hate incidents, Palo Alto may ask FBI for help

Human Relations Commission recommends asking federal investigators for assistance in community outreach for addressing troubling trend