PG&E's flying tree-trimming work at Wunderlich Park in Woodside sparks safety concerns, citation from Cal Fire

Carla Schoof, spokeswoman for San Mateo County Parks, said staffers discovered PG&E was using the Heli-Saw but they weren't notified. The county parks department and other land-management agencies coordinate with PG&E for vegetation management in these rural settings, using an established procedure, she said.

The Heli-Saw contains multiple buzz saws on a girder that is suspended vertically by a cable attached to a helicopter. PG&E says in a video on its website that the device can reach multiple branches in difficult-to-reach locations and can quickly clear areas that would take hand crews weeks to do. The device is used along PG&E's high-voltage power lines to help clear overgrown branches that could spark wildfires.

The incident, and a notice of violation from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), was first reported by NBC Bay Area on Feb. 27. Fire officials alleged that PG&E's contractor used the helicopter-saw on Dec. 9 in Wunderlich County Park in Woodside, near Skyline Boulevard. PG&E said it did the work safely and disputed the need for permits.

The Heli-Saw, which is suspended from a helicopter and used to remove tree branches near the energy company's power lines, was spotted by San Mateo County Parks Department staff in early December. The county wasn't aware that PG&E had planned to use the saw so it hadn't limited public access to the location, a county spokeswoman said.

Pacific Gas and Electric is accused of using a massive saw with eight rotating blades in Wunderlich County Park in Woodside this winter, without getting permits or notifying state and county agencies, according to county officials.

Mayra Tostado, principal corporate communications representative for PG&E, said in an email statement that PG&E is aware that Cal Fire and San Mateo County Parks raised issues related to vegetation maintenance work on what it refers to as the Monte Vista-Jefferson transmission-line corridor within Huddart and Wunderlich Parks in San Mateo County.

"While vegetation management is critically important to reduce forest fires, we absolutely cannot substitute safety for speed," he said in an email on Tuesday night. "I was very troubled to learn that PG&E recently received numerous notices of violation from Cal Fire, including for the unpermitted use of a Heli-Saw and for the use of heavy duty equipment on unpaved roads right after heavy rains, severely damaging roads in Wunderlich Park in my district. We must be able to clear tree limbs near high voltage wires without endangering members of the public who are taking advantage of our beautiful public open spaces."

Obtaining such reviews is routine. "This is something that happens all of the time," she said, so the county doesn't understand how this slipped by. PG&E left the branches on the ground and trails, although they are clearing away the debris, she said.

"Late in 2021, we didn't have a request from PG&E and its contractor to do work. There was nothing for us to review or approve," Schoof said.

Richard Sampson, Cal Fire Forest Practice Inspector, wrote in a Dec. 16 notice of violation letter to PG&E that the Dec. 9 violations he observed were in addition to violations he first found on Nov. 24. He said it was unclear if PG&E is using licensed timber operators, as required.

As the work progressed, ground crews preceded and followed the route, and were in constant communication with the pilot of the aerial saw, she said. There were no safety issues related to the pruning within the park property, nor was the public in danger at any time, according to Tostado.

"We have had ongoing discussions with San Mateo County and San Mateo County Parks, including verbally sharing that, as our contractor used the vertical-area tree saw on private property, which we had permission to do, they mistakenly extended the saw's use several hundred feet into Wunderlich Park. The vegetation work conducted in the park and on adjacent land included only pruning limbs with the aerial saw, and no trees were cut down," Tostado said.

"Making sure that trees don't touch transmission lines is year-round work for PG&E and is essential to maintaining safe, reliable electric service," she said, adding that PG&E is drafting a response to both agencies.

Sampson said that continued timber operations without the appropriate permits could result in criminal charges through the San Mateo County District Attorney's office and fines of up to $10,000 per count.

Sampson and county parks staff were concerned by the condition of the redwoods and other trees after the sawing. PG&E left branches between 2 and 6 feet long projecting from the trees, which were expected to die and create a fire hazard. This was in addition to the "slash" -- branches and other vegetation left on the forest floor -- that could contribute to a fire hazard, he said.

"As we've expressed to Cal Fire, PG&E's primary concern is that, in many cases, the permits that Cal Fire wants PG&E to obtain would actually prohibit or delay PG&E's ability to perform its important wildfire mitigation work," Tostado said, saying that the utility company is having conversations with Cal Fire and other state authorities to address conflicts between PG&E's state and federal obligations to perform wildfire safety work and Cal Fire's belief that it needs to obtain a harvest document or utility right-of-way exemption permit first.

Hannah Ornshaw, assistant director of San Mateo County Parks, had specifically asked PG&E if the Heli-Saw was going to be used to cut county parks trees and was told no, Sampson said.

While PG&E approached county parks staff to conduct similar work on neighboring properties and to use county park property as a landing zone, the agreement had not been completed and parks staff wasn't aware that the aerial-sawing operation was going to happen.

PG&E's flying tree-trimming work at Wunderlich Park in Woodside sparks safety concerns, citation from Cal Fire

Utility company disputes need for permits to use multi-blade Heli-Saw along high voltage transmission lines as part of wildfire safety work