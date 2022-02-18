Arts

Dragon Eggs program helps hatch new short plays

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 18, 2022, 9:09 am

Dragon Productions hosts Dragon Eggs, a monthly short play incubator in which playwrights can have their works performed and get feedback from audiences. Courtest Dragon Productions.

Dragon Productions is giving audiences a chance to experience new short works by playwrights from the Bay Area and beyond. With its monthly Dragon Eggs program, the company has launched a virtual incubator showcasing short plays that give playwrights the opportunity to have their works performed and get feedback from theater pros and audiences alike.

The February Dragon Eggs show takes place on line on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. It is directed by Sindu Singh and features three short plays: "Corrector" by Maxmillian Gill; "Signal One Three Thirteen" by Bora "Max" Koknar; and "Crazy Pants" by Nayna Agrawal.

Tickets are by donation/pay-what-you-can. For more information, visit dragonproductions.net.

