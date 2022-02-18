Dragon Eggs program helps hatch new short plays

Dragon Productions is giving audiences a chance to experience new short works by playwrights from the Bay Area and beyond. With its monthly Dragon Eggs program, the company has launched a virtual incubator showcasing short plays that give playwrights the opportunity to have their works performed and get feedback from theater pros and audiences alike.

The February Dragon Eggs show takes place on line on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. It is directed by Sindu Singh and features three short plays: "Corrector" by Maxmillian Gill; "Signal One Three Thirteen" by Bora "Max" Koknar; and "Crazy Pants" by Nayna Agrawal.

Tickets are by donation/pay-what-you-can. For more information, visit dragonproductions.net.