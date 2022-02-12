News

With $500 worth of allegedly stolen bras under his clothes, a man is arrested at Stanford Shopping Center

Police say he and a woman, both from southern California, were part of organized retail theft operation and had $18,000 in goods in the car

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 12, 2022, 9:50 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Victoria's Secret in Stanford Shopping Center, shown here before the pandemic, was targeted on Feb. 10 by alleged organized retail thieves from southern California, whom police arrested in the parking lot. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

A sharp-eyed Victoria's Secret worker at Stanford Shopping Center on Thursday helped to nab two people from southern California who police say stole $18,000 worth of merchandise from various stores in an organized retail theft operation.

Shoplifting is considered "organized retail theft" under California penal code when merchandise is stolen from one or more retailers with the intent to sell, exchange or return the merchandise for value.

Palo Alto police at 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 10 received a call reporting in-progress shoplifting at the Victoria's Secret store at the shopping center at 180 El Camino Real, according to a department press release.

A store employee told police a man was stuffing merchandise down his pants to conceal it as he appeared to shop with a female accomplice.

Police said the pair then left the store without paying for the items and went to their vehicle. A store employee followed them.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police officers were able to detain the pair, a 59-year-old man from Van Nuys and 62-year-old woman from North Hollywood, in their vehicle without incident.

Investigators determined the man shoplifted more than $500 worth of bras from Victoria's Secret.

Following a search of the vehicle, police located several trash bags filled with suspected stolen property. Police said there were almost 400 separate pieces of name-brand clothing from Express, Hollister and J. Crew valued at more than $18,000 recovered.

Investigators are still working to determine where and when most of the clothing was stolen but have confirmed some was taken from a Victoria's Secret in Fresno on Feb. 8.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, according to police. The penalty for one count of organized retail theft is one year in county jail, according to California penal code.

Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

With $500 worth of allegedly stolen bras under his clothes, a man is arrested at Stanford Shopping Center

Police say he and a woman, both from southern California, were part of organized retail theft operation and had $18,000 in goods in the car

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 12, 2022, 9:50 am

A sharp-eyed Victoria's Secret worker at Stanford Shopping Center on Thursday helped to nab two people from southern California who police say stole $18,000 worth of merchandise from various stores in an organized retail theft operation.

Shoplifting is considered "organized retail theft" under California penal code when merchandise is stolen from one or more retailers with the intent to sell, exchange or return the merchandise for value.

Palo Alto police at 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 10 received a call reporting in-progress shoplifting at the Victoria's Secret store at the shopping center at 180 El Camino Real, according to a department press release.

A store employee told police a man was stuffing merchandise down his pants to conceal it as he appeared to shop with a female accomplice.

Police said the pair then left the store without paying for the items and went to their vehicle. A store employee followed them.

Police officers were able to detain the pair, a 59-year-old man from Van Nuys and 62-year-old woman from North Hollywood, in their vehicle without incident.

Investigators determined the man shoplifted more than $500 worth of bras from Victoria's Secret.

Following a search of the vehicle, police located several trash bags filled with suspected stolen property. Police said there were almost 400 separate pieces of name-brand clothing from Express, Hollister and J. Crew valued at more than $18,000 recovered.

Investigators are still working to determine where and when most of the clothing was stolen but have confirmed some was taken from a Victoria's Secret in Fresno on Feb. 8.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, according to police. The penalty for one count of organized retail theft is one year in county jail, according to California penal code.

Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.