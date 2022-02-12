With $500 worth of allegedly stolen bras under his clothes, a man is arrested at Stanford Shopping Center

A sharp-eyed Victoria's Secret worker at Stanford Shopping Center on Thursday helped to nab two people from southern California who police say stole $18,000 worth of merchandise from various stores in an organized retail theft operation.

Shoplifting is considered "organized retail theft" under California penal code when merchandise is stolen from one or more retailers with the intent to sell, exchange or return the merchandise for value.

Palo Alto police at 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 10 received a call reporting in-progress shoplifting at the Victoria's Secret store at the shopping center at 180 El Camino Real, according to a department press release.

A store employee told police a man was stuffing merchandise down his pants to conceal it as he appeared to shop with a female accomplice.

Police said the pair then left the store without paying for the items and went to their vehicle. A store employee followed them.