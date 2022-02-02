News

Woodside freezes SB 9 projects, citing an exemption for mountain lion habitats

New housing law allows up to four residential units per lot

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 2, 2022, 10:25 am 1
Time to read: about 3 minutes

A mountain lion in the Santa Cruz mountains in January 2010. Photo by Trish Carney for Felidae Conservation Fund.

Mountain lions and housing policy aren't often uttered in the same sentence, but that was the case last week in Woodside.

On Jan. 25, the town put an indefinite hold on all housing projects under Senate Bill 9, California's new split-lot law, in Woodside, according to Town Manager Kevin Bryant. The state legislation took effect last month and allows homeowners to split single-family lots and construct up to four residential units.

Town officials found a clause in the law that prohibits development in areas identified as habitats for protected species. Mountain lions are a protected species because they are a candidate for the California Endangered Species Act and Woodside, in "its entirety" is a mountain lion habitat, according to a Jan. 27 memo from Town Planning Director Jackie Young. The Fish and Game Commission planned to release a decision on the animals' status in November, but the agency has yet to make that determination.

Woodside Mayor Dick Brown. Courtesy Dick Brown.

On Jan. 11, the Town Council passed an ordinance that limits units allowed under SB 9 unit to 800 square feet. It also prohibited basements under SB 9 and excluded development in areas at high risk of wildfires.

There were no housing applications submitted to the town under SB 9 before projects applications were halted, according to Bryant.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

When asked if critics would argue invoking the clause is a ploy to avoid having to build more housing, Mayor Dick Brown said that it's "not the Woodside way" to value housing over the preserving the environment.

"We love animals," he said. "Every house that's built is one more acre taken away from (mountain lions') habitat. Where are they going to go? Pretty soon we'll have nothing but asphalt and no animals or birds."

Brown also noted that during last week's meeting, the council created a committee to look into alternative housing approaches besides SB 9.

Every house that's built is one more acre taken away from their (mountain lions') habitat. Where are they going to go? Pretty soon we'll have nothing but asphalt and no animals or birds.

-Dick Brown, Woodside Mayor

"We're very interested in creating more housing alternatives; we're not trying to shut anything down," he said. "We just don't want to have somebody in Sacramento saying we have to put a multistory high-rise in a rural community."

Some Woodside officials have vocally opposed state housing mandates. In 2020, the Town Council voted 4-3 to adopt a resolution stating the town felt strongly that state housing legislation deprives towns of their abilities to meet the needs of their communities. Then-mayor Brian Dombkowski, and then-mayor pro tem Brown, John Carvell and Chris Shaw voted for the resolution.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Council members Ned Fluet, Jenn Wall and Sean Scott voted against it. Scott supported the resolution, but said he wanted to amend it slightly to talk about housing fitting into the town's broader strategy to maintain local control.

The town is also in the midst of updating its housing element, a mandatory statewide process to accommodate housing growth, and is being asked to zone for a significant number of units that must be designated for development. The housing element has prompted pushback from some residents and town officials, who object to changes to the "rural character" of their towns and fear that building more homes could increase wildfire risk in a region that is already at a heightened risk for fires.

Woodside is tasked with zoning for 328 units between 2023 and 2031 under the state's Regional Housing Needs Allocation, up from 62 during the previous cycle.

Council members asked staff last week to look into hiring a consultant to study mountain lion habitats in town, while the town's Planning Commission raised similar concerns in January prior to the council's discussion last week.

Updates will be posted to the town website as the review of the petition to put mountain lions on the endangered species list progresses, according to the memo.

Listen to audio of the council meeting here.

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Woodside freezes SB 9 projects, citing an exemption for mountain lion habitats

New housing law allows up to four residential units per lot

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 2, 2022, 10:25 am

Mountain lions and housing policy aren't often uttered in the same sentence, but that was the case last week in Woodside.

On Jan. 25, the town put an indefinite hold on all housing projects under Senate Bill 9, California's new split-lot law, in Woodside, according to Town Manager Kevin Bryant. The state legislation took effect last month and allows homeowners to split single-family lots and construct up to four residential units.

Town officials found a clause in the law that prohibits development in areas identified as habitats for protected species. Mountain lions are a protected species because they are a candidate for the California Endangered Species Act and Woodside, in "its entirety" is a mountain lion habitat, according to a Jan. 27 memo from Town Planning Director Jackie Young. The Fish and Game Commission planned to release a decision on the animals' status in November, but the agency has yet to make that determination.

On Jan. 11, the Town Council passed an ordinance that limits units allowed under SB 9 unit to 800 square feet. It also prohibited basements under SB 9 and excluded development in areas at high risk of wildfires.

There were no housing applications submitted to the town under SB 9 before projects applications were halted, according to Bryant.

When asked if critics would argue invoking the clause is a ploy to avoid having to build more housing, Mayor Dick Brown said that it's "not the Woodside way" to value housing over the preserving the environment.

"We love animals," he said. "Every house that's built is one more acre taken away from (mountain lions') habitat. Where are they going to go? Pretty soon we'll have nothing but asphalt and no animals or birds."

Brown also noted that during last week's meeting, the council created a committee to look into alternative housing approaches besides SB 9.

"We're very interested in creating more housing alternatives; we're not trying to shut anything down," he said. "We just don't want to have somebody in Sacramento saying we have to put a multistory high-rise in a rural community."

Some Woodside officials have vocally opposed state housing mandates. In 2020, the Town Council voted 4-3 to adopt a resolution stating the town felt strongly that state housing legislation deprives towns of their abilities to meet the needs of their communities. Then-mayor Brian Dombkowski, and then-mayor pro tem Brown, John Carvell and Chris Shaw voted for the resolution.

Council members Ned Fluet, Jenn Wall and Sean Scott voted against it. Scott supported the resolution, but said he wanted to amend it slightly to talk about housing fitting into the town's broader strategy to maintain local control.

The town is also in the midst of updating its housing element, a mandatory statewide process to accommodate housing growth, and is being asked to zone for a significant number of units that must be designated for development. The housing element has prompted pushback from some residents and town officials, who object to changes to the "rural character" of their towns and fear that building more homes could increase wildfire risk in a region that is already at a heightened risk for fires.

Woodside is tasked with zoning for 328 units between 2023 and 2031 under the state's Regional Housing Needs Allocation, up from 62 during the previous cycle.

Council members asked staff last week to look into hiring a consultant to study mountain lion habitats in town, while the town's Planning Commission raised similar concerns in January prior to the council's discussion last week.

Updates will be posted to the town website as the review of the petition to put mountain lions on the endangered species list progresses, according to the memo.

Listen to audio of the council meeting here.

Comments

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
51 minutes ago
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
51 minutes ago

Well played.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.