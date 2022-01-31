Menlo Park biotech company opens COVID-19 testing site

A Menlo Park biotech company is offering COVID-19 tests and will be open to the public daily.

Avellino Lab, which specializes in gene therapy and molecular diagnostics, is conducting PCR swab tests seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the company announced on Friday, Jan. 28. The site is located by the office's west parking lot at 4300 Bohannon Drive.

An appointment won't be required, according to Angela Lapre, global head of corporate communications. Patients will register on site and will be asked for health insurance.

Lapre said the company will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control Prevention and aim to provide test results within 48 hours. "But that could quickly change if there's another spike," she said.

Avellino uses its own COVID-19 tests that were given Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in 2020. The company processes the samples at its laboratory 4.5 miles away from headquarters. The lab is certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program, which allows a lab to accept human samples for diagnostic testing.