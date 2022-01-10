News

'Stunned by this generosity': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund

Almanac and Palo Alto Weekly charitable-giving campaigns benefit from the largest-ever donation in their history

by Almanac staff / Almanac

Mon, Jan 10, 2022, 5:06 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Literacy Partners is one of the beneficiaries of The Almanac Holiday Fund. Atherton resident Jeanette Kennedy tutors Gricelda at Costaño Elementary School in East Palo Alto before the pandemic. Courtesy Irene Searles.

A Silicon Valley philanthropist has made the largest-ever donation to the Almanac Holiday Fund and the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund: $350,000, shared by the two charitable programs.

Working through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the philanthropist asked to remain anonymous while giving $250,000 to the Weekly's and $100,000 to the Almanac's funds.

Both annual campaigns raise money to support the vital work of local nonprofit organizations that serve kids, families and individuals in need.

"We're stunned by this generosity," said Bill Johnson, president and CEO of the Almanac's parent company, Embarcadero Media. "We would like to thank this individual or family for showing such care and compassion during these very difficult pandemic times. The enormity of these gifts will enable the Holiday Fund to provide tangible help to many more nonprofits and significantly improve the lives of even more of our neighbors."

This year, the Almanac Holiday Fund sought to raise $200,000.

"It's safe to say that, with this donation, that goal has been blown out of the water," Johnson said. "We couldn't be more appreciative."

Every year, hundreds of local residents contribute to the Holiday Fund. Since the Almanac and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all of the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed without any overhead or expenses deducted.

Last year, Almanac readers and foundations contributed $260,000, which was distributed equally among 10 nonprofit agencies.

In addition to individual gifts, the Holiday Fund program has enjoyed ongoing support from the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

To make a contribution or see a list of the nonprofits supported by the Holiday Fund, go online to almanacnews.com/holiday_fund.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.