'Stunned by this generosity': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund

A Silicon Valley philanthropist has made the largest-ever donation to the Almanac Holiday Fund and the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund: $350,000, shared by the two charitable programs.

Working through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the philanthropist asked to remain anonymous while giving $250,000 to the Weekly's and $100,000 to the Almanac's funds.

Both annual campaigns raise money to support the vital work of local nonprofit organizations that serve kids, families and individuals in need.

"We're stunned by this generosity," said Bill Johnson, president and CEO of the Almanac's parent company, Embarcadero Media. "We would like to thank this individual or family for showing such care and compassion during these very difficult pandemic times. The enormity of these gifts will enable the Holiday Fund to provide tangible help to many more nonprofits and significantly improve the lives of even more of our neighbors."

This year, the Almanac Holiday Fund sought to raise $200,000.