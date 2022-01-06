Community college district vice chancellor strikes a deal, pleads no contest to two felonies

A San Mateo County Community College District vice chancellor has pleaded no contest to two felonies for using district resources for political purposes, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.

Jose Nuñez, 69, entered the plea Wednesday, Jan. 5, as part of an agreement to cooperate with the county District Attorney's Office in its investigation into the college district and to testify as a witness in any court proceedings.

Nuñez, who has served as the vice chancellor of facilities for 21 years at the district that oversees Skyline College, Cañada College in Woodside and the College of San Mateo, was charged last month with 15 felonies, including embezzlement and perjury.

The embezzlement charges were related to the awarding of a contract for a solar photovoltaic project at Cañada College while the perjury charges were for his alleged failure to report various gifts from district vendors over more than a decade, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors dropped those charges as part of the plea agreement, in which Nuñez admitted to using district resources for political purposes for the election of a district board member and for a bond measure for district projects.