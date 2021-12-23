Community briefs: City Hall closures and updated COVID-19 rules for California workplaces

This week in community briefs: new rules for private workplaces throughout California, when Menlo Park City Hall will be closed for the holidays and how to enjoy an upcoming painting night.

California reinstates rules for private workplaces – and the vaccinated

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

A little more than a year after the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in California, the state is bracing for yet another surge – and piling back on protections.

On Dec. 15, the day California's new indoor mask mandate went into effect, the state Department of Public Health quietly updated its online guidance to emphasize that the rules – which are set to last through Jan. 15 – apply to both public and private workplaces. Previously, the state had allowed most fully vaccinated workers to forgo masks.

Then the standards board of Cal/OSHA, the state's workplace safety agency, voted Dec. 16 to, among other things, eliminate some distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. Under the new temporary COVID-19 workplace rules – which are slated to last from Jan. 14 to April 14 – workers exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus must quarantine for two weeks (though asymptomatic vaccinated employees will have the option to wear masks and social distance), and companies must make free COVID-19 tests available to them at work.