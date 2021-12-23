News

Community briefs: City Hall closures and updated COVID-19 rules for California workplaces

by CalMatters and The Almanac staff

Karen Himmaugh rings up Barbara Bunker's groceries at Piazza's Fine Foods in Palo Alto on April 9, 2020. On Dec. 15, the day California's new indoor mask mandate went into effect, the state Department of Public Health updated its online guidance to emphasize that the rules apply to both public and private workplaces. Previously, the state had allowed most fully vaccinated workers to forgo masks. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

This week in community briefs: new rules for private workplaces throughout California, when Menlo Park City Hall will be closed for the holidays and how to enjoy an upcoming painting night.

California reinstates rules for private workplaces – and the vaccinated

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

A little more than a year after the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in California, the state is bracing for yet another surge – and piling back on protections.

On Dec. 15, the day California's new indoor mask mandate went into effect, the state Department of Public Health quietly updated its online guidance to emphasize that the rules – which are set to last through Jan. 15 – apply to both public and private workplaces. Previously, the state had allowed most fully vaccinated workers to forgo masks.

Then the standards board of Cal/OSHA, the state's workplace safety agency, voted Dec. 16 to, among other things, eliminate some distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. Under the new temporary COVID-19 workplace rules – which are slated to last from Jan. 14 to April 14 – workers exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus must quarantine for two weeks (though asymptomatic vaccinated employees will have the option to wear masks and social distance), and companies must make free COVID-19 tests available to them at work.

But labor advocates say the changes will help protect workers: "Unfortunately, vaccination is not immunity, and vaccination doesn't mean you can't spread the disease," according to Stephen Knight, executive director of Worksafe.

Indeed, California health officials are bracing for what Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's public health officer, called a "deluge of omicron." COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked 15% statewide in the last three weeks, from 3,439 patients on Nov. 23 to 3,971 on Dec. 15, according to state data. And, as more COVID-19 cases are confirmed across the state and uncertainty continues to swirl around the omicron variant, cancellations are pouring in.

The coronavirus bottom line:

As of Dec. 15, California had 4,901,895 confirmed cases (+0.1% from previous day) and 74,879 deaths (+0.1% from previous day), according to state data. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 61,992,176 vaccine doses, and 69.9% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

– Emily Hoeven/CalMatters

Menlo Park City Hall closed for the holidays

Menlo Park's administrative offices and City Hall will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year's Day.

Painting night for adults

The Menlo Park Library is hosting a paint night for adults on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Art facilitator Christie Inocencio will provide tips and encouragement to paint in the style of Jacob Lawrence, a painter known for his portrayal of African American life. Go to is.gd/paintnight1 to register.

– Kate Bradshaw

