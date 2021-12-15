Menlo Park Fire Protection District to appoint new chief next week

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors will be asked to appoint Mark Lorenzen as the next district's next chief next week.

Lorenzen has nearly 31 years of dedicated service with the Ventura County Fire Department where he spent the last decade as chief. He is anticipated to begin his service as the Menlo Park district's fire chief in early February 2022.

The district's Board of Directors at its meeting Dec. 21 will also appoint an acting fire chief to serve until the arrival of Lorenzen since the current interim chief, Mike Shaffer, is scheduled to retire Dec. 30.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District covers Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and some unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.