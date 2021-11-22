Woodside land use measure passes by 5 votes

An application for a recount would need to be filed within five days after the certification of the election on Nov. 19. The requester bears all costs of the recount if the results do not change, he said.

There is no provision in California law for an automatic recount in any election, according to Jim Irizarry, assistant chief elections officer for the county.

The San Mateo County Elections Office reported that 1,160 people voted yes on the measure, while 1,155 voted no. The race grew closer following a 20-vote difference on election night . The results were certified on Friday, Nov. 19.

By a five-vote margin, Woodside residents passed an initiative to allow two sites in the Town Center area to be considered for outdoor community gathering spaces, according to official Nov. 2 election results . Measure A required a simple majority to pass.

The results of the election are certified upon completion of the canvass of the vote during the 30 days following an election, which includes a 1% manual tally of the votes to confirm the accuracy of the results.

Measure 1 created an exception to Measure J, allowing residentially zoned parcels in the Woodside Road Whiskey Hill Road Parking Assessment District to be improved to provide access, parking and open space, so long as at least 50% of the residential parcels were maintained in open space. It allowed the town to construct parking and access improvements for Town Hall, commercial businesses and the public.

The measure allows the property behind Cañada Corners to be outfitted with surface parking to accommodate permanent outdoor dining, trails and play structures, which were previously prohibited. It would also allow for the possible construction of a public building — an amphitheater or gazebo — for community events in the residentially zoned Town Center area. Measure J prohibited development of commercial or office space on a then vacant, town-owned parcel near where Town Hall is located. It also required residential properties within and adjoining Town Center to remain in residential use unless commercial parking on those properties had been permitted before June 1988.

Measure A amends current land use regulations that limit two residentially zoned pieces of land adjacent to the Town Center, a town-owned complex along Woodside Road from Whiskey Hill Road to Roberts Market that includes government buildings and commercial businesses, and Cañada Corners at the Cañada Road intersection (owned by Roberts Market). Because the rules were established by ballot measures J and 1 in 1988 and 1989 respectively, only voters could overturn the restrictions.

Woodside land use measure passes by 5 votes

