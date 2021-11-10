Menlo Park council OKs pilot to test Teslas as police vehicles

In addition, the police department will initiate a $350,000 pilot program to test three Tesla electric cars. Each Tesla is expected to cost between $108,000 and $116,000 after it is outfitted for public safety patrol purposes. In addition, the department plans to purchase an electric Chevy Bolt as a code enforcement vehicle.

The council voted 3-2 on Oct. 26, with council members Jen Wolosin and Cecilia Taylor opposed, to replace existing six gas-powered police vehicles with hybrid Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles and make a number of public works vehicle purchases at a cost of about $1.6 million.

As part of a move to curb the city's carbon footprint, the Menlo Park City Council recently agreed to purchase a number of new hybrid and electric vehicles for the city's police and public works departments. Part of that project involves the purchase of three new Model Y Teslas to shape a police department electric vehicle pilot program.

"The council has expressed desire that we be a leader in issues related to reducing carbon footprint," he said. "I like the idea of the city taking the onus on itself versus issuing mandates for the public."

While there are some new elements and questions related to whether having electric vehicles as part of the police fleet will be effective, to some degree that is part of what the pilot program seeks to answer, said Mayor Drew Combs.

Currently, about 76% of the city's fleet is powered with gas and renewable diesel, 20% is hybrid and 4% is electric. The switch would bump up the number of the city's hybrid vehicles to 27 from 22 and electric vehicles to 9 from 5 and drop the total number of gas or renewable diesel-powered vehicles to 80 from 85, according to a staff report.

Generally, the standard used in determining suitability of vehicles for police work is the "Michigan State Police Vehicle Evaluation," according to a staff report . That evaluation determines whether a vehicle is considered pursuit-rated or pursuit capable. Teslas haven't been vetted by that system yet, but the city of Fremont has tested both Tesla's Model Y and Model S in pilot programs. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been tested recently, according to a staff report.

Menlo Park council OKs pilot to test Teslas as police vehicles