Community briefs: Nearly 2K kids vaccinated against COVID at Hillview clinic

Over 2K kids vaccinated at Hillview clinic

Some 1,904 children were inoculated against COVID-19 at Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park Nov. 6 and 7 during events hosted by Safeway Pharmacy and the Menlo Park City School District. There were also 104 adult boosters and 304 flu shots administered. The clinics were planned in anticipation of the FDA's emergency use approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds last week.

"It was such a relief for our fourth grader to get his vaccination this weekend!" said Theresa Fox, an Upper Laurel School parent, in an email. "We had been eagerly awaiting the vaccine approval. We can't wait to visit family over the holidays and have less worry about our son getting seriously sick or exposing older family members to the virus. Our eighth grader was vaccinated in June, so now we are (almost!) all fully vaccinated!"

Encinal parent Stephanie Lucianovic said she was relieved to have her son vaccinated over the weekend.

"Our 8-year-old has been looking forward to getting his vaccine for a very long time now," Lucianovic said in an email. She reports he didn't have any side effects other than a mildly sore arm. "We were very relieved when MPCSD set up a clinic that meant we could make an (appointment) for the vaccine outside of our doctor's office — which was being less transparent about when and how for the 5- to 11-year-olds — and are grateful we had the opportunity to have both his first COVID vaccine and his seasonal flu shot."

Webinar on Sudden Oak blitz results is Saturday

Results of the 2021 Sudden Oak Death (SOD) blitzes in the Bay Area will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Zoom. Organizers mapped the distribution of the disease that kills many oaks, tanoaks and, since 2017, some of California's unique manzanitas and the animals that depend on them. Portola Valley is typically part of the survey.