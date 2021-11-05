Portland's premier drag clown brings horror films, music, comedy to Stanford Live

Even the cheesiest horror movies can be more than just blood, guts and someone making a really bad decision to go check out that weird noise in the basement — alone. Stanford Live presents "Queer Horror: Gravest Hits," a mini film festival on Nov. 5 featuring "the silliest and most ghoulish international horror shorts by, starring, and about queers."

"Queer Horror" kicks off two-day residency at Stanford featuring multidisciplinary artist and writer Anthony Hudson as alter-ego Carla Rossi, Portland's "premier drag clown." "A member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Hudson finds inspiration in the drama and tension living in the in-between of race and sexual orientation in white pop culture," according to the program notes.

The films are drawn from the popular Queer Horror movie series hosted by Rossi at Portland's historic Hollywood Theatre, with the evening's lineup including titles such as "Goat Witch" by James Sizemore, "In Satan's Closet" by Stacie Ponder and "Pizza Sluts" by Sign of the Beast Burlesque.

The following night, Nov. 6, Rossi takes the stage for "Carla Rossi Does Drag," a performance with singing, monologues and interactive video playfully skewering everything from multi-level marketing to Cher.

Both shows take place at the Bing Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.