New course explores the basis of hate and ways to respond to antisemitism

Each week focuses on a different topic: "The Eternal People'' examines the statistics that show Jews' remarkable perseverance. Students will explore the concept of Providence and finding eternal cause for confidence and optimism while planning to secure themselves and their community.

Outsmarting Antisemitism brings the wisdom of the ages to find answers to rising above antisemitism and hate, Levin said. Using history, Talmudic sources, Jewish mysticism, and contemporary expert analysis, the course addresses questions such as why antisemitism persists, how to make hate go away and how to counter Israel-focused antisemitism and prevent youth from unwittingly lending their voices to antisemitic agendas.

The course is being offered in response to concern among many Jews as antisemitism is rising throughout the world and in the U.S., Levin said. The rise of the internet has spread hatred and antisemitism through memes and tropes worldwide, now making it a worldwide phenomenon that is happening at the same time. Young Jewish people in particular feel victimized. Some are experiencing problems with hate on college campuses, he said.

The four-part course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, titled "Outsmarting Antisemitism," begins Wednesday, Nov. 3, and takes place over Zoom on Wednesdays through Dec. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Yosef Levin of Chabad Palo Alto will teach the classes locally. The classes also will be available at other Chabad centers throughout Northern California.

Amid an uptick in hate incidents and crimes nationally and locally, a new online course seeks to explore the reasons why hatred — and in particular antisemitism — exists.

The course doesn't focus on how to fight antisemitism, but how to fortify oneself and recognize what Judaism has to offer, he added.

"There's a tremendous amount of wisdom on how to deal with antisemitism. We're tapping into a lot of traditional perspectives," Levin said. "We're still here because of faith and a positive outlook."

The final lesson, "Change of Heart," explores developing a positive sense of identity and ways to discover that the dark history of the past is no cause for pessimism ahead.

The third week, "Promised Land," discusses how antisemitism commonly manifests as antagonism toward the Jewish state. The class distinguishes all-out antisemitism from more nuanced substrains. It also examines the state of Israel and the nature of Jewish nationhood.

In lesson two, "No Apologies," the course examines some of the explanations for antisemitism over time and how the problem with hating Jews lies with the haters. The course will explore ways to avoid internalizing hate.

The classes are open to anyone at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. The course is open to the public and attendees don't need to be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship. The class fees range from $29 to $99.

"There's a richness of culture. Jews are peace loving. We want to help others with kindness and sharing and teaching. We need so much of that now," he said. "The way you fight darkness is to shine a light."

New course explores the basis of hate and ways to respond to antisemitism

Four-part series aims to help people gain perspective at a time of rising concern