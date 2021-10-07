Tesla to move headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin

Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle and energy storage company, is moving its Palo Alto-based headquarters to Austin, Texas, the company's CEO Elon Musk said Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came during an annual shareholder meeting hosted from inside one of Tesla's Gigafactories also located in Austin.

Musk gave vague explanations for the move, but cited high housing costs and long commute for workers as well as growth limitations imposed by being in the Bay Area.

"It's tough for people to afford houses and a lot of people have to come in from far away. … There's a limit to how big you can scale in the Bay Area," he said.

But this is not the end for Tesla's story in California. Musk added that the company will "increase output" from its Fremont and Nevada factories by 50%.