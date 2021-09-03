News

Air quality advisories through Labor Day due to wildfire smoke

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 3, 2021, 12:03 pm
A smoky sky over the Santa Cruz Mountains photographed from Portola Valley on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended air quality advisories through Monday for wildfire smoke in the region.

The air district has issued the advisories for weeks amid the various wildfires burning around the state, and has occasionally issued Spare the Air alerts to ban wood burning when the smoke levels exceed federal health standards, but said the smoke will not reach those levels over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The air quality is expected to generally be in the moderate range on the Air Quality Index this weekend, although some areas may see higher levels of smoke come to the surface at times, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke should avoid it if possible by staying inside with windows and doors closed and by setting their air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate instead of having outside air move inside.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found online at baaqmd.gov/highs.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

