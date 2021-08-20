Arts

Shoreline Amphitheatre reopens with country show

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will be the first to perform at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre in over a year. Courtesy Red Light Management.

​Dierks Bentley​'s boots will be the first in over a year to strut the stage at Shoreline Amphitheatre, after the pandemic kept the concert venue dark ​since spring 2020. ​The country singer-songwriter​, who's on the road with his Beers on Me Tour​​,​​ will take the stage ​Aug. 21, 7 p.m. at ​Shoreline​, with opening acts Riley Green and ParkerMcCollum.

​The weekend will see back-to-back shows at the venue, with the Black Crowes slated to perform Aug. 22, in a show rescheduled from last fall.​

The venue is operating at 100% capacity, according to health and safety guidelines on Shoreline's website, and is following current direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masking.

Shoreline Amphitheatre is located at 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View. Tickets for Dierks Bentley start at $35. ​For more information, visit livenation.com.

