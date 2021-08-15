Local officials: State increases in child care funding are 'truly historic'

"It's easy to get lost in the terminology of rate reform or childcare slots, but at the end of the day there are kids that are going to be served (because of this legislation)," he said. "Women and men who are going to get back to work. ... Child care work force pay is so low; everybody knows this is a critical time at brain development."

Gov. Gavin Newson signed Assembly Bill 131 into law in July, which increases rates, provides rate parity for all child care providers, and sets the stage for broad rate reform. It ensures 200,000 more child care slots over the next five years and provides $250 million to retrofit, upgrade or expand child care facilities.

Recently passed legislation will bring more funds to San Mateo County early childhood learning programs, though child care facilities are not yet sure how the funds will be distributed.

Dayna Chung, co-founder and executive director of the Community Equity Collaborative (CEC), a Menlo Park-based nonprofit that was formed in 2017 to help solve educational inequities, said that it seems as if legislators have succeeded in pushing for sizable investments in early care and education.

At Community Equity Collaborative (CEC) we are eager to see how local, state and federal resources can be used to support workforce development initiatives that are essential to addressing educator shortages and low wages. Child care is infrastructure.

The state's 2021 budget also allocated $1 million to the county's The Big Lift early learning initiative, a San Mateo County initiative that has served 10,000 children since 2012 and is dedicated to improving literacy among county children. According to the county, the funds will go toward a five-week summer learning program with full-day STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) and literacy enrichment for 1,200 low-income kindergarten through third grade students The funds will also support the implementation of a literacy program for the 2021-22 school year for 720 low-income preschool students.

She said she's most hopeful that the funding increases will allow All Five to serve more children and families who are in urgent need of infant, toddler, and preschool education and care. The bill unquestionably will positively impact its early childhood education model, she said.

Karen Pace, who manages strategic development for All Five preschool in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood, said in an email that the increased funding helps all state-supported early childhood programs in a meaningful way.

She noted proposals in Washington, D.C., for free community college and efforts here in San Mateo County to launch apprenticeships along with other career pathways are key to growing and equipping early educators to provide high-quality care in a variety of settings.

"At CEC, we have been saying for over a year that there is no recovery without child care; this desperately needed funding is a very good start to providing short-term relief coupled with foundations for systemic change, including rate increases and expanded access," she said. "In order for every child to have access to high-quality care and education and every educator to have a livable wage unparalleled investments like the one legislators agreed to (recently) must become the norm. At CEC, we are eager to see how local, state and federal resources can be used to support workforce development initiatives that are essential to addressing educator shortages and low wages. Child care is infrastructure."

Local officials: State increases in child care funding are 'truly historic'