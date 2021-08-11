Newsom set to make California first state to require teacher vaccines or COVID tests

After months of reluctance, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to mandate on Wednesday that all California teachers working on campuses be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested regularly.

This is the first such statewide mandate for teachers in the country. Until now, Newsom stopped short of such a requirement: He spent the past several months voicing confidence in school safety protocols that were based on increased ventilation and masking, while urging all school employees to be vaccinated.

"We can take these masks off once and for all," he said at a press conference on Friday. "That way we can keep our kids back in-person without any stress or anxiety for the rest of the year."

Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, districts across the state formed a patchwork of various vaccination rules for school employees. San Jose Unified, San Francisco Unified, San Diego Unified and others were already requiring teachers to either be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. Other districts throughout California were requiring neither.