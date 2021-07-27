News

Construction begins on expansion of Belle Haven child care center

All Five preschool is set to welcome younger children this fall

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 27, 2021, 11:43 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

All Five students watch as the portables were taken away to be used for another purpose other than early childhood education in July 2021. Courtesy All Five.

Children cheered on construction workers from afar at their preschool, All Five in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, in mid-July. The project? To fulfill the school's mission to serve children for all five of their first years of life.

The program, which now serves students 2 years and 9 months to prekindergarten in its full-time program, will grow from 24 to 76 children this fall to enroll infants and toddlers. The infant and toddler program will be open to children 6 weeks old to 2 years old and will open Aug. 23, according to Karen Pace, All Five's strategic projects manager and the school's website. Enrollment is based on availability of space, with priority given to children of the Belle Haven and Ravenswood communities, including school district staff, as well as to siblings of current and former students, according to the school's website.

New buildings are set to be completed in late September, said Executive Director Carol Thomsen in a July 23 newsletter.

All Five preschoolers donned hard hats on July 13, 2021, in front of a construction truck during a "field trip" to their soon-to-be new school play yard to learn about the school's expansion. Courtesy All Five.

"As you know, serving children for all five of their first years has been the vision and plan for All Five for a very long time," Thomsen said. "The new facilities include an outdoor deck and canopy to ensure children from families of all socioeconomic levels experience a holistic learning environment."

An All Five student, dressed in construction gear, plays with a toy excavator truck on the preschool's campus in July 2021. Courtesy All Five.

Construction workers will retrofit three portable classrooms — through a lease agreement with the Ravenswood City School District — adjacent to its campus at 1391 Chilco St. They will bring the classrooms up to fire code, add running water, install bathrooms and make the rooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to All Five leaders.

Thomsen had hoped to break ground on the project in March 2020 and expand the program later that fall. Many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, ballooning costs and fundraising requirements, caused the setback, Thomsen said in an email Monday, July 26. The expansion costs increased from about $800,000 to $1.9 million, Pace said in a Monday email.

"We have raised over $1.7 million and continue seeking funding to close the gap between our expansion costs and funding," Pace explained.

Children from All Five preschool visit with goats from Jasper Ridge Farm in June 2021. Courtesy All Five.

"As we have navigated the unsettling events of this past year, including the pandemic-related health and financial challenges, facilitating an all-outdoor program during widely varied weather, and construction timing changes, our exceptional teachers and staff have been extraordinary in their dedication and thoughtfulness," Thomsen said. "I am grateful for the outstanding team of mission-driven educators here at All Five. They spend their days striving for every child to feel seen, connected, and challenged with trust at the center of all we do."

Families are desperate for infant and toddler care on the Peninsula, according to All Five.

Also of note in the newsletter: In June, the preschoolers had a chance to visit with chickens, rabbits, goats, and a miniature horse from Jasper Ridge Farm in Portola Valley for the first time since the pandemic began. For more on All Five, go here.

