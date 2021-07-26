San Mateo County Community college district to offer at least 30% of courses in-person this fall

After shutting down nearly a year and a half ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the San Mateo County Community College District is preparing to welcome students back on campuses this fall. The district plans to offer a minimum of 30% of its class sections on-campus for the fall across its three campuses, which includes Cañada College in Woodside, according to Chancellor Mike Claire.

During a July 14 district governing board meeting, Claire said the biggest challenge for resuming in-person learning was ensuring good building ventilation. The fall term is set to begin Aug. 18.

"Ventilation is a strategy, but it is vaccination that is the strategy that is going to protect everyone," he said.

In-person instruction will expand to include courses that are hard to teach online, in addition to courses that have been delivered in-person in previous semesters, according to a June district presentation. Since summer 2020, the district has had about 1,600 students, out of a total enrollment of about 41,000, on campuses at any given time, said Claire in a July 25 email. There are certain courses with labs that must be offered in person that resumed as soon as the "most stringent health orders" were lifted, Claire said.

Student support services, programs and business operations will also return. The district plans to require all students and instructors on campus to be fully vaccinated when the FDA gives the COVID-19 vaccine full (rather than emergency) approval or when the fall semester starts, whichever is later. The district intends to have a more widespread reopening in the spring of 2022 and would require all employees and students be to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning Jan. 3, 2022.