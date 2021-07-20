News

SLAC welcomes Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 20, 2021, 4:35 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory operated by Stanford University welcomed Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, albeit virtually, on July 8. For two hours over Zoom, she connected with staff and got a look at the research facilities in Menlo Park. Granholm also went on a tour of the lab's Linac Coherent Light Source X-ray laser, visited the Matter in Extreme Conditions experimental station that's used to test high temperatures and pressures in materials and viewed the world's largest digital camera for astronomy, according to a SLAC press release. Staff also gave presentations on machine learning, quantum technology and climate science.

In addition, Granholm discussed challenges with SLAC and Stanford researchers, such as "the sustainable generation of energy and products without depleting limited resources or accelerating climate change," the release states. The discussion veered into an issue that has been at the forefront of many industries in recent years: increasing diversity, equity and inclusion.

"The scientists and researchers at SLAC are a big reason why I call the Department of Energy 'America's Solutions Department,'" Granholm said in her concluding remarks shared in the press release. "They're deepening our understanding of how our world operates at the atomic level, unlocking new possibilities for better microchips and medicine and more."

