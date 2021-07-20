SLAC welcomes Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Jeffren Peraza, center with sign, connected with college soccer teams to help his teach a free soccer class at Rich May Memorial Field in East Palo Alto on July 10, 2021. Courtesy Thiebaut Method. Children practice soccer skills at a free class at Rich May Memorial Field in East Palo Alto on July 10, 2021. Courtesy Thiebaut Method. Jeffren Peraza, second from right, organized a free soccer class for the community at Rich May Memorial Field in East Palo Alto on July 10, 2021. Courtesy Thiebaut Method. A handful of organizations donated equipment for a free soccer class at Rich May Memorial Field in East Palo Alto on July 10, 2021. Courtesy Thiebaut Method. Previous Next

The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory operated by Stanford University welcomed Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, albeit virtually, on July 8. For two hours over Zoom, she connected with staff and got a look at the research facilities in Menlo Park. Granholm also went on a tour of the lab's Linac Coherent Light Source X-ray laser, visited the Matter in Extreme Conditions experimental station that's used to test high temperatures and pressures in materials and viewed the world's largest digital camera for astronomy, according to a SLAC press release. Staff also gave presentations on machine learning, quantum technology and climate science.

In addition, Granholm discussed challenges with SLAC and Stanford researchers, such as "the sustainable generation of energy and products without depleting limited resources or accelerating climate change," the release states. The discussion veered into an issue that has been at the forefront of many industries in recent years: increasing diversity, equity and inclusion.

"The scientists and researchers at SLAC are a big reason why I call the Department of Energy 'America's Solutions Department,'" Granholm said in her concluding remarks shared in the press release. "They're deepening our understanding of how our world operates at the atomic level, unlocking new possibilities for better microchips and medicine and more."