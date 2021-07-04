Man arrested in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after reportedly setting off fireworks

A man was arrested Thursday by deputies in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after he reportedly set off fireworks.

The man, a 49-year-old Menlo Park resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of tear gas and possession/discharge of fireworks, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., deputies observed fireworks being set off in the area of Devonshire and Dumbarton avenues.

As the deputies responded to the scene, they saw the man walking away.

Deputies stopped him, learned he was on parole, and when they searched him, they located narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and a discharged roman candle style firework in his possession.