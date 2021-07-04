News

Man arrested in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after reportedly setting off fireworks

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 4, 2021, 8:18 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man was arrested Thursday by deputies in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after he reportedly set off fireworks.

The man, a 49-year-old Menlo Park resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of tear gas and possession/discharge of fireworks, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., deputies observed fireworks being set off in the area of Devonshire and Dumbarton avenues.

As the deputies responded to the scene, they saw the man walking away.

Deputies stopped him, learned he was on parole, and when they searched him, they located narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and a discharged roman candle style firework in his possession.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man arrested in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after reportedly setting off fireworks

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 4, 2021, 8:18 am

A man was arrested Thursday by deputies in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after he reportedly set off fireworks.

The man, a 49-year-old Menlo Park resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of tear gas and possession/discharge of fireworks, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., deputies observed fireworks being set off in the area of Devonshire and Dumbarton avenues.

As the deputies responded to the scene, they saw the man walking away.

Deputies stopped him, learned he was on parole, and when they searched him, they located narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and a discharged roman candle style firework in his possession.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.