Menlo Uptown development reaches key milestone in proposal to build hundreds of apartments near the Bay

The exact breakdown of whether the below-market-rate apartments would be designated for very low- and low-income households only, or whether some moderate-income households could be eligible for the program has not been decided yet, according to city staff.

In addition, the developer would set aside 67 rental apartments and six townhomes to be designated as affordable to people earning less than the median income, in accordance with city policies.

The proposed project, located at 141 Jefferson Drive and 180-186 Constitution Drive, would be an average height of 62.5 feet tall and include 553 parking spaces and 21,700 square feet of public open space, according to city staff.

A proposal by the development company Greystar to build 441 apartments and 42 townhomes near the Bay in Menlo Park hit a milestone when the final environmental studies evaluating the project were released June 11.

One of the most vocal groups raising questions about the environmental impacts of the proposal is the Sequoia Union High School District, because the proposed development is across the street – or as the environmental impact review (EIR) notes, 85 feet away – from the district's recently launched TIDE Academy.

Those proposed amenities are to either dedicate the planned commercial space at the development – less than 3,000 square feet – to be used by a nonprofit, or to be used specifically by a health care nonprofit to operate an urgent or express care center.

The developer has also proposed two ideas for community amenities to provide for the public in exchange for greater development allowances than would otherwise be permitted.

In addition, the analysis notes that while the total number of students in all grades at the development would be around 270, based on certain assumptions used in earlier environmental analyses to determine zoning for the area, that is likely a high estimate.

The authors of the final environmental analysis pushed back on the school's requests, saying that the impact fees the developer would be expected to pay, along with existing regulations aimed at minimizing impacts to schools, would reduce the impacts to a "less than significant" level.

The rapid increase in student population could require the district to add portable classrooms, the letter noted. It also raised concerns that the proposed development would worsen traffic and vehicle-related safety for students at the school.

A 23-page letter from the district's law firm Lozano Smith in response to the draft EIR raises concerns that the proposal could add around 1,240 new residents to the neighborhood, including an estimated 100 new high school students that the district would have to serve.

After clearing the Planning Commission, the proposal will have to go before the City Council for final approval, since the project is considered a "major subdivision," according to city staff.

On June 21, the Menlo Park Planning Commission is scheduled to review the proposal and decide whether to certify the final EIR. At that meeting, people may also weigh in on the document in public comments.

Access the final EIR here . People wishing to comment on it in writing are encouraged to do so before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, by contacting Senior Planner Tom Smith at [email protected] , or by letter to Tom Smith, Senior Planner, Community Development, 701 Laurel St., Menlo Park, CA 94025. Email is preferred.

That's because 224 of the proposed units at the development would be one-bedroom housing units where not many families with high school students would likely choose to live, the document's authors reasoned. TIDE Academy was included in the analysis of other traffic, safety, air quality and noise impacts, the analysis authors, consultants from LSA Associates, noted.

Menlo Uptown development reaches key milestone in proposal to build hundreds of apartments near the Bay