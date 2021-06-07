M-A sends off its seniors with first in-person graduation in two years

After a school year held almost exclusively remotely, the around 500 members of Menlo-Atherton High School's Class of 2021 received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on Coach Parks, the school's football field, on Thursday, June 3, at 4 p.m. They wore maroon caps and gowns, and masks.

Per San Mateo County Health Department regulations, the school's 50th commencement was kept shorter this year, with fewer speeches than in years past. The school hosted a car parade-style graduation in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Slideshow

Graduate Keilee Shepard read an excerpt from Margaret Walker's poem "For My People."

Senior class co-presidents Alex Waitz and Peter Koenig welcomed the audience of graduates and their limited number of family members — each student was allowed to have two guests, who were separated by graduates with a white picket fence. The ceremony was also livestreamed on YouTube. They encouraged students to continue to embrace the chaos and the unknown in their speech "Chaos and Entropy."

The event was MC'd by seniors Fiona Fulton-Moskowitz and Katherine McDonnell, who used many bear puns in reference to the school's mascot.