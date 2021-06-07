M-A sends off its seniors with first in-person graduation in two years

A graduate dances after crossing the stage during commencement at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on June 3, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

News

M-A sends off its seniors with first in-person graduation in two years

A graduate dances after crossing the stage during commencement at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on June 3, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 7, 2021, 11:57 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

After a school year held almost exclusively remotely, the around 500 members of Menlo-Atherton High School's Class of 2021 received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on Coach Parks, the school's football field, on Thursday, June 3, at 4 p.m. They wore maroon caps and gowns, and masks.

Per San Mateo County Health Department regulations, the school's 50th commencement was kept shorter this year, with fewer speeches than in years past. The school hosted a car parade-style graduation in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Graduate Keilee Shepard read an excerpt from Margaret Walker's poem "For My People."

Senior class co-presidents Alex Waitz and Peter Koenig welcomed the audience of graduates and their limited number of family members — each student was allowed to have two guests, who were separated by graduates with a white picket fence. The ceremony was also livestreamed on YouTube. They encouraged students to continue to embrace the chaos and the unknown in their speech "Chaos and Entropy."

The event was MC'd by seniors Fiona Fulton-Moskowitz and Katherine McDonnell, who used many bear puns in reference to the school's mascot.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Other senior speakers and their topics were: Nohelia Morales on "One Dream Accomplished"; and Alejandro Garcia Hurtado on "Live By Your Own Rules."

The student concert band and orchestra, under the direction of Kent Kurrus, played "America the Beautiful," "Pomp and Circumstance" and "Everything Coming Up Roses."

The Menlo-Atherton Choirs sang the national anthem. Later in the ceremony, the choirs sang "A Million Dreams." The school set up photo booths for graduates to pose together after the ceremony.

This was Principal Simone Rick-Kennel's last commencement in her role before she moves on to a Sequoia Union High School District position in July. She called M-A her second home of 19 years.

She described the last 14 months as both "historical and momentous" in ways that have "defined and challenged" the community.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

"As we have a lot to face and a lot to heal, embrace humanity as you pursue your future work," she shared. "You may prevent the next disease. Educate children, work in healthcare, protect the earth, start a company, run for office. You might create art and fight for social justice."

There were 515 graduation candidates this year, according to the school. View the full list of candidates here.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

M-A sends off its seniors with first in-person graduation in two years

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 7, 2021, 11:57 am

After a school year held almost exclusively remotely, the around 500 members of Menlo-Atherton High School's Class of 2021 received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on Coach Parks, the school's football field, on Thursday, June 3, at 4 p.m. They wore maroon caps and gowns, and masks.

Per San Mateo County Health Department regulations, the school's 50th commencement was kept shorter this year, with fewer speeches than in years past. The school hosted a car parade-style graduation in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Graduate Keilee Shepard read an excerpt from Margaret Walker's poem "For My People."

Senior class co-presidents Alex Waitz and Peter Koenig welcomed the audience of graduates and their limited number of family members — each student was allowed to have two guests, who were separated by graduates with a white picket fence. The ceremony was also livestreamed on YouTube. They encouraged students to continue to embrace the chaos and the unknown in their speech "Chaos and Entropy."

The event was MC'd by seniors Fiona Fulton-Moskowitz and Katherine McDonnell, who used many bear puns in reference to the school's mascot.

Other senior speakers and their topics were: Nohelia Morales on "One Dream Accomplished"; and Alejandro Garcia Hurtado on "Live By Your Own Rules."

The student concert band and orchestra, under the direction of Kent Kurrus, played "America the Beautiful," "Pomp and Circumstance" and "Everything Coming Up Roses."

The Menlo-Atherton Choirs sang the national anthem. Later in the ceremony, the choirs sang "A Million Dreams." The school set up photo booths for graduates to pose together after the ceremony.

This was Principal Simone Rick-Kennel's last commencement in her role before she moves on to a Sequoia Union High School District position in July. She called M-A her second home of 19 years.

She described the last 14 months as both "historical and momentous" in ways that have "defined and challenged" the community.

"As we have a lot to face and a lot to heal, embrace humanity as you pursue your future work," she shared. "You may prevent the next disease. Educate children, work in healthcare, protect the earth, start a company, run for office. You might create art and fight for social justice."

There were 515 graduation candidates this year, according to the school. View the full list of candidates here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.